Applications Open to Organizations Demonstrating Best Practices in Workplace Mental Health
Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and The Luv u Project Team Up to Recognize Excellence in Mental Health in the Workplace.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and The Luv u Project announced the establishment of the new Carolyn C. Mattingly Award for Mental Health in the Workplace. The Mattingly Award recognizes workplaces with exemplary mental health and wellbeing programs.
Applications for the Mattingly Award can be found at The Luv u Project website and are due by May 31, 2022.
Over the past two years, the world has grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery process. Employers have become acutely aware of the impact the pandemic has had on their employees’ mental health, as workers have struggled with stress and anxiety over their health, safety, job security, family needs, and work-life balance.
The COVID-19 pandemic has permanently altered the relationship between employees and the workplace, with mental health and wellbeing becoming a substantial concern. With work consistently recognized as one of the leading causes of stress for adults in the United States, pandemic related stressors and financial insecurity have created heightened emotional exhaustion and increased the risk of negative mental health outcomes.
The Mattingly Award recognizes and celebrates workplaces with exemplary programs, policies, and organizational supports that advance the mental health and wellbeing of their employees, especially in these trying times.
In October 2021, the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine published an article entitled, "Organizational Best Practices Supporting Mental Health in the Workplace." The article provided the scientific basis for best practices for promoting mental health and wellbeing in the workplace, which are the foundation for Mattingly Award. The article authored by Wu et al., highlighted the following eight categories of best practices: 1) healthy company culture, 2) robust mental health benefits, 3) availability of mental health resources, 4) workplace policies and practices, 5) healthy work environment, 6) leadership support, 7) documenting outcomes, and 8) innovation. In addition, data supporting a mentally healthy workplace from the perspective of employees is required as validation of a mentally healthy workplace.
The Mattingly Award will be housed at the recently funded National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), Johns Hopkins POE Total Worker Health Center in Mental Health.
Businesses that establish a comprehensive culture of health by promoting the mental health and wellbeing of their employees can, in turn, increase worker performance, reduce absenteeism, and achieve lower staff attrition at a time when employers need to hold on to their best workers and recruit new talent. It is expected that the Mattingly Award will inspire workplaces to adopt and implement best and promising practices for achieving mental health in the workplace and showcase their leadership in practicing corporate social responsibility.
The presentation of the inaugural Award(s) will take place in November 2022.
