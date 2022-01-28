Equipment Leases Inc. Now Offering Used Equipment for Sale
1,000’s of Used Equipment Listings in Food Processing, Packaging, & MiningSALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equipment Leases Inc., located in Salt Lake City, Utah, announced today that they have added a large selection of quality Used Equipment for sale to their clients. As a result, hard-to-find equipment in the Food Processing, Packaging, Mining, and Cannabis industries will be available for purchase. The ongoing issues in the supply chain have reduced the availability of new equipment in these industries and some cases, a multi-year waiting list. Delays in delivering the “new equipment” have created an immediate need for quality used equipment of all kinds to replace aging units and satisfy increasing consumer demand.
Steven Hansen, CEO of Equipment Leases Inc., stated, “We are pleased to offer our clients extensive lease funding options and now the actual equipment needed to grow and succeed. They can now browse thousands of quality used equipment listings on our website and request an immediate quote. Of course, we will fund 100% of the purchase price if necessary. ”
Equipment Leases and our used equipment partners receive additions to our inventory weekly. We will also be adding these new arrivals and new categories of used equipment to our website over the next few weeks. To assist our clients in finding just the right equipment for their operations, we have created a customer help desk which will actively search for specific items from our vast resources and alert our client on how to obtain these hard to find pieces.
About Equipment Leases Inc.
Equipment Leases Inc. has an extensive network of lending partners capable of financing small $10,000 transactions up to large $50-million complex projects at home or abroad. We have provided business owners with the capital needed to acquire millions in new equipment since 2013. With their principal office located in Utah, they also have a sales satellite office strategically placed in more than thirteen cities around the country. For additional information about Equipment Leases Inc., visit us online at EquipmentLeases.com
