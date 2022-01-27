LDH: Northshore COVID-19 testing, vaccination sites to close or operate on limited hours due to weather
Three Northshore community-based COVID-19 testing and vaccination events have been canceled on Friday, January 21, due to weather.
The following events on Friday are canceled:
- Tammany Parish Government Building (vaccine event), 620 N. Tyler St., Covington
- Southeastern University Student Union (vaccine and testing event), 303 Union Ave., Hammond
- Helena Environmental Health Unit (vaccine and testing event), 53 N. 2nd St., Greensburg
The five Northshore parish health units will offer testing and/or vaccinations during limited hours, 12 to 3 p.m., on Friday.
Parish health unit locations are as follows:
- 330 W. Oak St., Amite (testing only)
- 15481 W. Club Deluxe Drive, Hammond (testing and vaccinations)
- 120 11th St., Franklinton (testing and vaccinations)
- 626 Carolina Ave., Bogalusa (testing and vaccinations)
- 20399 Government Blvd., Livingston (testing and vaccinations)
You can find testing site locations and hours at ldh.la.gov/covidtesting or you can call 211 to find a site near you.
Being vaccinated remains the best way to protect yourself against hospitalization. You can learn about vaccination sites near you by calling Louisiana’s vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774. You can also find a vaccine site online at ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine or text your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) in English or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish.