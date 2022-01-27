Submit Release
News Search

There were 950 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,670 in the last 365 days.

LDH: Northshore COVID-19 testing, vaccination sites to close or operate on limited hours due to weather

Three Northshore community-based COVID-19 testing and vaccination events have been canceled on Friday, January 21, due to weather.

The following events on Friday are canceled:

  • Tammany Parish Government Building (vaccine event), 620 N. Tyler St., Covington
  • Southeastern University Student Union (vaccine and testing event), 303 Union Ave., Hammond
  • Helena Environmental Health Unit (vaccine and testing event), 53 N. 2nd St., Greensburg

The five Northshore parish health units will offer testing and/or vaccinations during limited hours, 12 to 3 p.m., on Friday.

Parish health unit locations are as follows:

  • 330 W. Oak St., Amite (testing only)
  • 15481 W. Club Deluxe Drive, Hammond (testing and vaccinations)
  • 120 11th St., Franklinton (testing and vaccinations)
  • 626 Carolina Ave., Bogalusa (testing and vaccinations)
  • 20399 Government Blvd., Livingston (testing and vaccinations)

You can find testing site locations and hours at ldh.la.gov/covidtesting or you can call 211 to find a site near you.

Being vaccinated remains the best way to protect yourself against hospitalization. You can learn about vaccination sites near you by calling Louisiana’s vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774. You can also find a vaccine site online at ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine or text your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) in English or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish. 

You just read:

LDH: Northshore COVID-19 testing, vaccination sites to close or operate on limited hours due to weather

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.