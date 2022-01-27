LDH: Northshore COVID-19 testing, vaccination sites to close or operate on limited hours due to weather

Three Northshore community-based COVID-19 testing and vaccination events have been canceled on Friday, January 21, due to weather.

The following events on Friday are canceled:

Tammany Parish Government Building (vaccine event), 620 N. Tyler St., Covington

Southeastern University Student Union (vaccine and testing event), 303 Union Ave., Hammond

Helena Environmental Health Unit (vaccine and testing event), 53 N. 2nd St., Greensburg

The five Northshore parish health units will offer testing and/or vaccinations during limited hours, 12 to 3 p.m., on Friday.

Parish health unit locations are as follows:

330 W. Oak St., Amite (testing only)

15481 W. Club Deluxe Drive, Hammond (testing and vaccinations)

120 11th St., Franklinton (testing and vaccinations)

626 Carolina Ave., Bogalusa (testing and vaccinations)

20399 Government Blvd., Livingston (testing and vaccinations)

You can find testing site locations and hours at ldh.la.gov/covidtesting or you can call 211 to find a site near you.

Being vaccinated remains the best way to protect yourself against hospitalization. You can learn about vaccination sites near you by calling Louisiana’s vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774. You can also find a vaccine site online at ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine or text your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) in English or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish.