Senators Jill Schupp and Steven Roberts Co-Sponsor “Truth in Medicine Act”

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis, is co-sponsoring legislation carried by Sen. Jill Schupp, D-Creve Coeur, aimed at providing more transparency in pregnancy-related services.

Commonly known as the “Truth in Medicine Act,” Senate Bill 973 will require organizations that provide pregnancy-related services to also provide medically-accurate and unbiased information on all relevant reproductive health options. This includes information about birth control, pregnancy, abortion, adoption, labor and delivery and postpartum care.

“Women who are pregnant or may become pregnant have every right to know the health care options available to them,” Sen. Roberts said. “The measures outlined in this legislation will equip women so that they can make the best decisions for themselves, and I am proud to join my Senate colleague in this fight.”

For more information, please contact Sen. Roberts’ office at 573-751-4415.

###