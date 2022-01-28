Submit Release
LiquidPlanner Receives 2022 Project Management Emotional Footprint Award

LiquidPlanner receives recognition for innovation in project management in SoftwareReivew 2022 Project Management Emotional Footprint Awards.

It’s an honor to receive recognition for all of the hard work our team has put in to deliver what we believe is the most robust project management solution and services offering on the market.”
— Ted Hawksford, LiquidPlanner CEO
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LiquidPlanner has been named one of the champions in the SoftwareReviews 2022 Project Management Emotional Footprint Awards, announced Wednesday. The award is given based on emotional response ratings from IT and business professionals across many different industries. The emotional footprint scores are collected from 26 dimensions and five categories: Purchasing, Service Experience, Product Impact, Vendor Strategy, and Conflict Resolution. Overall, this represents how satisfied customers are with the project management platform they use.

LiquidPlanner received a total score of 90 out of 100 on the value index, proving once again the level of importance the company puts not only on product effectiveness but also customer satisfaction. Out of the 20 companies reviewed for the award, LiquidPlanner took home first place for Ease of Implementation, Usability, Planning and Scheduling, Time and Expense Tracking, and more. The company has recently revamped its product entirely to reflect the ever-changing landscape of business today, demonstrating the company can adapt as quickly as its customers need to in order to stay ahead. To learn more, or access the full report, click here.

Ted Hawksford
LiquidPlanner
+1 888-881-2561
