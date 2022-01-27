Closures of 2 ramps at I-10 and Miller Road start Friday night (Jan. 28)

PHOENIX – Two of the ramps at the Interstate 10 interchange at Miller Road in Buckeye will be closed for approximately six weeks starting Friday night (Jan. 28) as part of the Arizona Department of Transportation’s ongoing freeway widening project in the West Valley.

Drivers will be able to detour via the Watson Road interchange while the following closures at Miller Road are in place:

Westbound I-10 off-ramp at Miller Road closed from 10 p.m. Friday (Jan. 28) until mid-March for reconstruction. Detour : Drivers can exit westbound I-10 at Watson Road and travel south to westbound Yuma Road to reach Miller Road.

(Jan. 28) for reconstruction. : Drivers can exit westbound I-10 at Watson Road and travel south to westbound Yuma Road to reach Miller Road. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Miller Road closed from 10 p.m. Friday (Jan. 28) until mid-March for reconstruction. Detour: Drivers on Miller Road can use eastbound Yuma Road to northbound Watson Road to reach eastbound I-10.

The ramp reconstruction work is part of an $82 million project to widen I-10 to three lanes in both directions between Verrado Way and State Route 85. The interchanges at Miller and Watson roads will be reconstructed using the diverging diamond design. The entire project is scheduled for completion in summer 2023.

This week crews have shifted I-10 traffic to new pavement along the center median in an area near the Miller Road interchange west toward SR 85. That shift will allow crews to focus on work along the outside shoulders and in other areas along I-10. Drivers should continue to obey the lower speed limit, allow extra travel time and stay alert within the project’s work zone.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.