Submit Release
News Search

There were 939 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,663 in the last 365 days.

Closures of 2 ramps at I-10 and Miller Road start Friday night (Jan. 28)

I-10WideningProjectUtilityWorkAtMillerRoadInterchangeADOTdec2022a.JPGPHOENIX – Two of the ramps at the Interstate 10 interchange at Miller Road in Buckeye will be closed for approximately six weeks starting Friday night (Jan. 28) as part of the Arizona Department of Transportation’s ongoing freeway widening project in the West Valley.

Drivers will be able to detour via the Watson Road interchange while the following closures at Miller Road are in place:

  • Westbound I-10 off-ramp at Miller Road closed from 10 p.m. Friday (Jan. 28) until mid-March for reconstruction. Detour: Drivers can exit westbound I-10 at Watson Road and travel south to westbound Yuma Road to reach Miller Road.
  • Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Miller Road closed from 10 p.m. Friday (Jan. 28) until mid-March for reconstruction. Detour: Drivers on Miller Road can use eastbound Yuma Road to northbound Watson Road to reach eastbound I-10.

The ramp reconstruction work is part of an $82 million project to widen I-10 to three lanes in both directions between Verrado Way and State Route 85. The interchanges at Miller and Watson roads will be reconstructed using the diverging diamond design. The entire project is scheduled for completion in summer 2023.

This week crews have shifted I-10 traffic to new pavement along the center median in an area near the Miller Road interchange west toward SR 85. That shift will allow crews to focus on work along the outside shoulders and in other areas along I-10. Drivers should continue to obey the lower speed limit, allow extra travel time and stay alert within the project’s work zone. 

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT

You just read:

Closures of 2 ramps at I-10 and Miller Road start Friday night (Jan. 28)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.