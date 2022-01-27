Clearwater Systems Announces Acquisition of Northern Arizona Quality Water
Clearwater Systems is excited to announce the recent addition of Kinetico dealerships in Sedona and Prescott ValleyARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona: Today, Clearwater Systems, a leading distributor of water treatment systems and Kinetico product line, is excited to announce the recent addition of Northern Arizona Quality Water to the Clearwater family. Since 1989, Northern Arizona Quality Water, a Kinetico dealership, has served its customers with the highest quality products and services for residential and commercial water treatment applications. With this acquisition, Clearwater Systems extends their services to the counties of Yavapai and Coconino including Camp Verde, Cottonwood, Oak Creek, Flagstaff, Dewey-Humboldt, Chino Valley, Sedona, and Prescott. As the first Kinetico dealership in the United States and having been in business since 1946, Clearwater Systems will continue serving customers with high-quality drinking water, services, and products.
“As a business with a long history of helping customers get great water for their homes and businesses, we know and understand local water issues better than most.” said President and Owner, Jerry Kovach. “Throughout our growth and expansion, we have earned life-long customers by delivering unsurpassed service, quality, and value. Whether providing a thorough analysis of your home’s water, explaining how water systems work, or recommending one that’s right for you, you can be sure that no one brings a higher level of professionalism to your home or business as Clearwater Systems of Arizona.”
About Clearwater Systems: Clearwater Systems, a leading provider of specialized whole-house or point of use water treatment equipment, was the first Authorized Independent Kinetico Dealer in the United States. Clearwater Systems is proud to be a company rooted in family. Clearwater Systems understands local water issues and has certified water specialists who can design the right system to treat the unique issues of ground and surface water.
