Jamaica Dancehall Artist Trabass "1989" Smashes Apple Music Reggae Chart

MVB RECORDS Dancehall Reggae Artist Trabass

Trabass - 1989 EP

Trabass "1989" is shattering the Reggae chart on Apple Music. The YouTube star with 160 Million YouTube views is now taking over the music charts.

Trabass new "1989" EP surpassed Vybez Kartel, Skillibeng, and Dexta Dapps; three very popular Jamaican Dancehall Reggae artists”
— Desiree J.

KINGSTON, JAMAICA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2016 the famous comedic entertainer turned Dancehall Reggae artist jumped onto to the Billboard Reggae charts. Since then he has been determined to get back in that prestigious position. Now at the beginning of the new year (2022) Trabass releases his newest EP titled "1989", and it immediately landed on the Dancehall Reggae charts, as the #1 new release.

Several days later and "1989" leaped from the sub-genre chart of Dancehall Reggae, and officially placed itself on the Reggae charts. Trabass new "1989" EP surpassed Vybez Kartel, Skillibeng, and Dexta Dapps; three very popular Jamaican Dancehall Reggae artists. Trabass who is no stranger to hard work is not taking his return to the charts lightly, and he is currently making new music as if his life depends on it. His current record label MVB Records is said to have Trabass constantly in recording studios in Florida.

"1989" is available on all popular music stores like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and many more.

Trabass : "1989" - Superman

