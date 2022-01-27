Pastor Candice Smithyman Reveals Keys To Opening Up Heavenly Portals in New Book
When you learn and understand the power of eternity and how to impact the earth realm, and everywhere the Lord sends you, the work is already done.”LAKE MARY, FL, USA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are living through an extraordinary chapter in history where it is clear the world is broken and desperate for answers. In her new book, Heavenly Portals: Where Eternity Impacts Your Past, Present, and Future, (Charisma House, ISBN-13: 978-1-63641-050-0), Pastor Candice Smithyman walks through scripture to reveal the ancient truths of the apostles which can open portals of heaven, and when readers put these truths into practice they release the power of Heaven on earth.
— Pastor Candice Smithyman
Pastor Candice, who is both a healing minister and prophetic revivalist, sees this book as a way to equip readers with biblically based material that speaks on Christ’s ascension and supernatural assignments that God has planned for them. For her, entering into the heavenly realm with God is important to knowing Him better and learning His great purposes.
“When you learn and understand the power of eternity and how to impact the earth realm, and everywhere the Lord sends you, the work is already done,” she shares. “You’ve been given the rights and the authority in the earth to be a giver of life.”
Pastor Candice firmly believes that when you understand the ascension of Jesus you will transform your life and “you will understand that you are a royal citizen of heaven and have been given authority to rule in the earth realm.” She also sees her new book as a way to help readers “retrain their mind” to adopt a kingdom mindset and learn how to open up and go through the heavenly portals–or gateways–to live the life of an overcomer.
Heavenly Portals will encourage readers to experience greater joy and peace within their lives as they come to an understanding of the eternal nature of God. Explains Pastor Candice, “This book is really going to open your eyes to major breakthrough. Do you want to have more peace, more rest, more joy, more fruit of the Spirit? Then it’s [about] learning how to live seated with Christ in heavenly places—it’s learning the secrets of the Kingdom.”
Heavenly Portals is for readers who want to:
* Develop a deeper trust relationship with God.
* Learn the difference between the spirit and soulish realms and how to operate in both.
* Enlarge their faith for revelation from heaven.
* Open heavenly portals and bring "as it is in heaven" into the earth realm.
“My prayer for you is that everything you read in this book will come alive to you in your spiritual senses and that you will forever be changed by understanding that eternal time is living and active right now—and you are walking it out in earthly time,” writes Pastor Candice. To further increase spiritual awareness, she includes prayers and faith activations throughout the book which invite in the presence of God.
Heavenly Portals by Pastor Candice Smithyman is released by Charisma House, which publishes books that challenge, encourage, teach, and equip Christians and is available online at MyCharismaShop.com and wherever Christian books are sold.
Candice Smithyman is an apostolic and prophetic revivalist and healing minister in Orange Park, Florida, and the founder of Dream Mentors International. She is the host of the Glory Road television broadcast, which showcases international prophetic voices and can be seen on the FaithNOW app, King TV, and other outlets. She is also the host of Your Path to Destiny on the It’s Supernatural! Network, the On the Glory Road podcast with Destiny Image Podcast Network, and the Manifest His Presence podcast on the Charisma Podcast Network. Smithyman has been a guest on such TV shows as Sid Roth’s It’s Supernatural!, Today With Marilyn and Sarah, Paula Today, and The Jim Bakker Show and has authored multiple books on soul transformation, healing, and heavenly encounters. To learn more about her ministry, visit www.candicesmithyman.com and www.dreammentors.org.
Title: Heavenly Portals: Where Eternity Impacts Your Past, Present and Future | Retail: US $18.99 | Release Date: March 1, 2022 | ISBN-13: 978-1-63641-050-0 | E-Book ISBN: 978-1-63641-051-7 | Audio Download: 978-1-63641-052-4 | Binding: Trade Paper | Size: 6” x 9” | Page Count: 256 | Hometown: Orange Park, FL | BISAC Category: RELIGION / Christianity / Pentecostal & Charismatic, RELIGION / Christian Living / Inspirational, RELIGION / Christian Living / Spiritual Growth
To interview Pastor Candice Smithyman or for a review copy of Heavenly Portals, please contact brian@nashvillepublicity.com.
