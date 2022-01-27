6th Judicial District Nominating Commission sends the names of three ...

TOPEKA—The 6th Judicial District Nominating Commission has sent the names of three nominees for district judge to Gov. Laura Kelly, who has 60 days to decide who will fill the vacancy created when Judge Terri Johnson retired December 13, 2021.

The 6th Judicial District is composed of Miami, Linn, and Bourbon counties.

The nominees are:

Valorie Leblanc, Fort Scott, district magistrate judge, 6th Judicial District

Gayla Mason, Fort Scott, attorney

Andrea Purvis, Abilene, Dickinson County Attorney

Eligibility requirements

Nominees for district judge must be:

at least 30 years old;

a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years, whether as a lawyer, judge, or full-time teacher at an accredited law school; and

a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office.

Term of office

After serving one year in office, the new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

Nominating commission

The 6th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Evelyn Wilson as the nonvoting chair; Patton Apple, Louisburg; Richard Fisher, Jr., Osawatomie; Alan Hurt, Mound City; Mark McCoy, Fort Scott; Zackery Reynolds, Fort Scott; and Ronald Wood, Louisburg.