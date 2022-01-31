Space Force Journal celebrates year two on the 64th anniversary of Explorer 1 launch
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Journal (SFJ) celebrated its second year of providing an independent forum to advance the professional, literary, and scientific understanding of spacepower and issues critical to American strategic leadership and dominance in space. The Space Force Association (SFA) established the SFJ as an independent and professional intellectual platform. The anniversary date coincides with the launch of the first U.S. satellite, Explorer 1, launched into space (January 31, 1958) four months after Sputnik 1 became the first satellite to orbit the Earth. Explorer 1’s mission was a critical milestone in the early days of the space race with the former Soviet Union. The Space Force Journal launched on this date in 2020 to honor this important day in history and its impact on space exploration.
The Space Force Journal publishes accessible, original, and exciting works from authors who are diverse in background but united in their shared desire to explore emerging space issues freely. The SFJ explores the broad space topics that will help shape American and Allies' thinking about spacepower across commercial, civil, and national security space sectors.
As an independent voice of the Space Force, our volunteer editorial board seeks to include a broad spectrum of writings ranging from fully annotated research papers to historical analyses and cutting edge thought pieces, written by members of the space community of any rank or seniority, scholars, enthusiasts, and international partners. The SFJ welcomes submissions for editorial board approval.
The Space Force Journal is a free online publication. CLICK HERE to read the latest edition.
About the Space Force Association:
The Space Force Association (SFA) is an independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
