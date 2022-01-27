SNORBLE RECEIVES VENTURE CAPITAL TO DRIVE STRATEGIC GROWTH
Industry Leader in AI For Kids Taps Legendary Ventures to Expand Global Market Penetration
We were inspired by Snorble’s vision to help families and children interact with technology in ways that bring their lives closer together.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Snorble, Inc. (“Snorble”) today announced a strategic investment from Legendary Ventures, a venture capital firm that accelerates value creation for consumer retail technology companies. Snorble will use this investment as part of a round designed to accelerate product development and launch into the global retail markets.
— Ryan Shuler, Managing Partner, Legendary Ventures
Snorble is a technology company dedicated to the development of AI-based products (SASE) designed to support families in fostering healthy habits through magical experiences for their children. Built on their Lullaboo™ platform, Snorble® blends proprietary AI algorithms and natural language processing software with an animated character to present a physical and virtual engagement experience for families that has never been seen before.
“We are excited to receive our first venture backed investment from industry icon Legendary Ventures, including their strategic guidance and domain expertise in the consumer markets that will accelerate the growth of Snorble as we continue to develop our business,” said Snorble Co-Founder and CEO Mike Rizkalla. Legendary Ventures’ investments include some of the most recognizable consumer-retail-technology brands in the world, such as SpaceX.
Ryan Shuler, Managing Partner at Legendary Ventures said: “We were inspired by Snorble’s vision to help families and children interact with technology in ways that bring their lives closer together. Snorble is going to be a disruptive force that matches our extraordinary legacy of driving strategic value for emerging consumer, retail and technology companies.” Additionally, Jayson Kim, General Partner of Legendary Ventures said: “We are excited to support such an innovative product that blends the physical with the virtual to drive the next-generation of experiences in the metaverse for families.”
About Snorble:
The flagship Snorble® product is an engaging and intelligent sleep buddy that helps children develop healthy habits and bedtime routines by blending proprietary natural language processing and AI with an animated character to present an experience for families that has never been seen before. For more information about the company and its products. Visit Snorble.com for more information.
About Legendary Ventures:
Legendary Ventures is a venture capital firm that accelerates value creation for early-stage startups in the consumer, retail and technology industries. For more information about the firm or its funds.
