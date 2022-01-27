Fimi Market Inc. Hires New CMO to Drive NFT Platform Expansion
Fimi Market offers an incredible opportunity with a growing technology company that is pioneering a new paradigm in the creative and FinTech industries.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fimi Market Inc. announced today that Mimi Lin has joined the team as Chief Marketing Officer. As CMO, Lin is responsible for driving Fimi’s marketing strategy, product marketing, and public relations in support of the company’s strategic plan. Lin has been working with the Fimi team for a few months before officially accepting the CMO offer.
“We are excited to have Mimi on board. She was an industry force as COO of the digital ad agency where I first met her 10 years ago. Her knowledge and professionalism are as invaluable today as they’ve ever been and I am honored to welcome Mimi into the Fimi Market family,” says CEO Miguel Adwin.
Lin is a Marketing & Operations Strategist with two decades of experience steering efficient business operations and effective marketing campaigns. She has worked with preeminent brands such as SONY, Johnson & Johnson, Neutrogena and Girl Scouts of America. Her expertise in process improvement, team building, client relations, and project management is coupled with her passion for the creative arts. With a strong background in music marketing for record labels Arista and SONY/BMG, as well as ad agencies, Lin has now returned to her professionally creative roots to work on developing a premier NFT platform dedicated to serving and empowering artists.
“Fimi Market offers an incredible opportunity with a growing technology company that is pioneering a new paradigm in the creative and FinTech industries. I have always had an affinity for championing creative artists, and am ecstatic to come full circle from managing and marketing top bands and brands, to now join an equally passionate team, to leverage evolving technology in advocacy for the career independence of a diverse and inclusive community of artists. I look forward to developing marketing efforts that deliver both positive cultural and business impact,” says Lin.
Lin has been praised for being a pragmatic leader with creative out of the box thinking and providing value driven solutions. An enthusiastic and inspirational executive, Lin is a welcome addition to Fimi Market Inc.
