Fimi Market Inc. Utility Token ($FIMI) Lists on BitMart Exchange

This is an exciting time for the company”NY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One week after going live for trading on the Stellar Decentralized Exchange (SDEX), Fimi Market Inc.'s utility token ($FIMI) is going live on it's first Centralized Exchange (CEX). In alignment with the company's roadmap, Fimi Market Inc. once again delivers on it's promise to list the utility token for their upcoming next generation NFT Marketplace on a centralized exchange. In early December 2021, Fimi Market Inc. announced that the $FIMI token would list on the BitMart Cryptocurrency Exchange as of January 2022. Today, that promise becomes a reality. At 10:00 AM EST, the $FIMI token will be live on BitMart with USDT as the trading pair.
"This is an exciting time for the company" said CEO Miguel Adwin, "we are listing on our first centralized exchange and we have fulfilled a promise made to our early adopters in our roadmap. Meeting timelines is important for us as a company as it shows our dedication to our early adopters and builds trust in the wider cryptocurrency and NFT space as we prepare to launch our next generation multi chain NFT Marketplace".
The Fimi Market NFT Platform, launching at the back end of this quarter, will boast multi chain minting ability where creators and buyers alike will be able to choose between multiple minting blockchains and have access to Fimi Market exclusive content and collections from Genesis Artists (artists who have signed on with the company to provide Fimi Market exclusive content) among other features. "The platform we are building is robust" adds Miguel, "we really want to deliver an incredible user experience to both creatives and buyers alike". Building a place where creatives can thrive and opening the door to artists from around the world who may have otherwise not had the opportunity or know-how to participate in the NFT space is a core value of the company. "There's a heart that beats inside this business" added CPO Hannah Hodge, "everyone, regardless of demographic, geographic location, or technical skill level should have the ability to not only participate, but to thrive".
