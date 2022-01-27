Submit Release
Sen. Mike Bernskoetter’s Legislative Column for Jan. 27, 2022

Moving Priorities Forward

We’ve come to the end of the first month of the 2022 legislative session, and a number of priorities are moving through the legislative process.

For instance, the Missouri House of Representatives recently passed its version of the congressional redistricting map and sent it over to the Senate. This week, the Senate’s Select Committee on Redistricting, which I chair, heard the proposal as well as a companion Senate bill that I’m sponsoring. Both House Bill 2117 and Senate Bill 663 have since been approved by the committee and are heading to the Senate floor in the near future for debate. It is my hope that the Legislature can pass a compact and constitutional map that best represents the people of Missouri in time for candidate filing later this year.

While redistricting is sure to take the spotlight for the time being, it’s important to remember that other important pieces of legislation are also moving forward too. One issue I’m looking forward to working on in the coming weeks is Senate Bill 665. This legislation would tie the duration of state jobless benefits to the state’s unemployment rate. Right now, eligible individuals can receive unemployment benefits for up to 20 weeks, regardless of how many jobs are available. By creating a sliding scale ranging from 8 weeks when jobs are plentiful to 20 weeks when the economy falters, I believe SB 665 will help the state support struggling Missourians during difficult times, while also incentivizing individuals to find jobs when they’re available.

On the agriculture front, I have filed Senate Bill 750, which streamlines the regulation and monitoring of anhydrous ammonia. I hope to present this bill in committee soon. Another piece of priority legislation is House Bill 1720, which renews a number of important agriculture-related tax credits. This bill has been approved by the Missouri House and now goes to the Senate for further consideration.

As always, I am honored to serve the citizens of the 6th Senatorial District. Please feel free to contact my office at (573) 751-2076. For information about my committee assignments or sponsored legislation, please visit my official Missouri Senate website at senate.mo.gov/Bernskoetter.

