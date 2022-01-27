Maryland State Police Arrest Calvert County Man On Child Pornography Charges

January 27, 2022

(LUSBY, MD) – Troopers arrested and charged a Calvert County man early this morning after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation developed evidence supporting charges of distribution and possession of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Ryan Russell Kelley, 18, of Lusby, Maryland. Kelley is charged with four counts of distribution of child pornography and five counts of possession of child pornography. He was transported to the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack for processing.

Beginning in October 2021, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit conducted an investigation into the distribution and possession of child pornography online. The investigation led to the identification of the suspect and his residence in Calvert County. At about 6:10 a.m., Maryland State Police, assisted by Homeland Security and Investigations, served a search warrant at the identified residence of the suspect. A preliminary forensic review of the suspect’s electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

