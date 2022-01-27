Applications available for the Online Voter Registration Unique URL Program

PHOENIX – The Secretary of State’s Office is currently accepting applications for the Online Voter Registration Unique URL Program.

The program will assist state-recognized political parties and nonpartisan, nonprofit voter outreach groups to securely conduct voter registration drives electronically through servicearizona.com. Approved applicants will receive a secure, unique URL for their organizations. The Unique URL Program will allow participating organizations to facilitate voter registrations and better track the number of registrants they direct to register online.

“We first implemented this program in 2020, with the goal of improving efficiency in voter registration efforts, which were being severely impacted by the pandemic,” Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said. “We had eight organizations—including both the Republican and Democratic parties--successfully participate in the pilot program as a way to conduct voter registration drives electronically at a time when it is needed the most. This process protects sensitive voter information collected through voter registration drives and increased the complete and valid new voter registrations and registration updates.”

A limited number of unique URLs are available and will be provided to approved organizations selected from among those who apply. Approved organizations must renew their registration on an annual basis.

State-recognized political parties and 501(c)(3) organizations engaged in nonpartisan voter registration activities are eligible to participate in the Unique URL Program.

Additionally, an organization must:

Have a good faith intent and plans to facilitate at least 1,000 voter registrations and/or registration updates through the Program by October 11, 2022 – the voter registration deadline for the November 2022 General Election; and Agree to the terms of the Participant Agreement

There is no fee to apply, and the application period will be open until Feb. 8, 2022 at 5pm. The Secretary of State’s Office will review applications using a standardized evaluation matrix. Approved applications will be available for the public to review at the conclusion of the selection process. More information on the program, and the application form is available here: https://azsos.gov/elections/uniqueURL.

In addition, a virtual information session will be held on Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:30 pm. Register in advance for this information session by clicking here

WHAT: Online Voter Registration Unique URL Program Information Session

WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:30 pm

WHERE: Register here

Interested organizations must complete and submit an application by 5pm on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

