PA Parks and Forests Foundation Announces 2022 Photo Contest

photo of waterfall viewed through tree limb taken at Forbes State Forest, PA

2021 PPFF Photo Contest Judges' Choice Award for Best in Show. Photo by Bob Fescemyer taken at Forbes State Forest.

Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation logo

Call for PA Park and Forest Photos that Capture Importance of Clean Water

CAMP HILL, PA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calling all photographers, the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation’s annual Thru the Seasons photo contest is now open!

In celebration of the milestone 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act and in recognition of the importance of forests for water quality, the theme of this year’s photo contest is Clean Water and Forested Ecosystems.

Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests are home to over 7,100 miles of streams and 154 lakes, both natural and manmade, enjoyed for a wide variety of recreation. Not only do we need healthy waterways for swimming, fishing, and boating, clean water is essential to all living things and we have forests to thank for naturally purifying our water supply.

PPFF is calling on photographers, both amateur and professional alike, to share their artistic view on the value of clean water and the role forests play in watershed health by submitting to the following categories:

• Water is Life
• Caught in the Rain
• Raindrop to River
• Reflections
• Forests
• Young Photographers (ages 12 to 17)

All photos must be taken in a Pennsylvania state park or forest. The submission deadline is September 30, 2022. For full contest details, please visit paparksandforests.org.

Throughout 2022, PPFF is highlighting the importance of clean water by featuring expert guests through our guest-blogger series and online lunch and learns. We will be sharing information about water pollution issues in Pennsylvania and the challenges these issues present for our state parks and forests. For program announcements, follow PPFF’s social media channels and sign up to receive our weekly Take Five e-blast by visiting PaParksAndForests.org.

About the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation:
The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation supports 121 state parks and 2.2 million acres of forest by coordinating volunteers, activities, and donations through its 48 chapters. The mission of the foundation is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests. To learn more about PPFF, visit https://paparksandforests.org/.

Learn more about water pollution issues facing Pennsylvania’s parks and forests through the Protect Our Parks and Forests initiative at https://protectourparksandforests.org/. #ProtectOurParksAndForests

Marci J. Mowery
Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation
+1 717-236-7644
About

Founded in 1999, the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation’s mission is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests. The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation has 46 friends chapters across the Commonwealth and together they volunteer, complete projects, and advocate for these special places.

