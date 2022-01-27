Air Filtration Media Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2026 | At a CAGR of 5.0%

The HVAC and transportation segment is expected to experience rapid surge due to the rise in disposable income of industries.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, January 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise in demand for air filters in the healthcare industry, increase in awareness and sensitivity toward air pollution, and degradation of air quality to increase focus on curbing air pollution are the major drivers of the global air filtration media market . However, high capital and operating cost and decline in number of new coal power plants hamper the market growth. On the contrary, high focus on nanotechnology for air filtration is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.The air filtration media market has witnessed an unprecedented demand in the recent years, due to increased concerns about high efficiency and productivity, especially in HVAC industry. Moreover, factors such as increase in number of manufacturing industries and surge in awareness about air pollution boost the adoption of air filter media.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5393 Residential segment to manifest fastest CAGR through 2026Based on end user, the residential segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, owing to alarming increase in air contamination in urban areas. However, the commercial segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for around two-thirds of the market, owing to increase in investments by corporate offices to deploy air filters and purifiers to enhance significantly for employee safety and hygiene.Face mask segment to portray fastest CAGR by 2026The face mask segment to register the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, owing to increased demand for air filter media for manufacturing reusable and disposable anti-pollution face masks due to the rise in pollution level in many areas of the globe. However, the transportation segment dominated the market in 2018, contributing around one-third of the market, owing to adoption of synthetic fibers such as polyurethane-based adhesive filter, and gasoline particulate filter and expansion of automotive sector globally.Spunbond segment dominated marketThe Spunbond segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing more than one-fourth of the market, owing to its versatile nature, random fibrous structure, and high tear strength. However, the meltdown segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, owing to its features like anti-microbial, pore size distribution, thermal insulation, high strength, and absorbance.Request for Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5393 Asia-Pacific region held lion's shareThe Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in 2018, contributing more than one-third of the market, owing to rapid industrialization in the countries such as China, India, and Vietnam. However, the market across LAMEA region is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, owing to increase in installation of HVAC systems in commercial sectors of countries such as Brazil, Argentina, and others.Major market playersThe global air filtration media market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as 3M, AIM Nonwovens and Interiors Private Limited, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Air filters, Inc., Calgon Carbon Corporation, Berry, Cabot Corporation, Donaldson Company, Inc, Clean & Science, Innovatec, Irema, Elta Group, H&V, HVDS, Lydall, Johns Manville, Permatron Corporation, Sandler, Porvair Filtration Group, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, Superior Felt And Filtration, LLC, and Toray.Enquire For Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5393