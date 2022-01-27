PRIVATE COMMUNITIES REGISTRY ANNOUNCES ITS 2022 ‘TOP COMMUNITY AWARDS’
More than 50 master-planned lifestyle communities throughout the country were recognized in the organization’s inaugural best-of list.VERO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Private Communities Registry (PCR), the trusted online resource for real estate shoppers interested in amenity-rich, master-planned lifestyle communities, has released its “Top Communities of the Year” awards.
The diverse list includes more than 50 communities across eleven categories broken down by state and region. In each region, PrivateCommunities.com features dozens of appealing and desirable community showcase pages. The winners were selected based on a combination of consumer activity, user engagement, and information requests through each community’s showcase during the 2021 calendar year.
“What a banner year it was as many of our clients across the country experienced record-breaking sales,” says Ben Keal, PCR’s Director of Sales and Operations. “With more than 1 million visitors and tens of thousands of leads generated, all of the nearly 300 communities featured on PCR garnered interest among prospective lifestyle buyers—and this list is meant to acknowledge the most popular communities, according to our users.”
Annual research of website visitors conducted by PCR revealed that community homebuyers are most motivated by “active lifestyle amenities” such as swimming pools, walking/biking trails, and fitness centers. Furthermore, many prefer to be near the beach, lake, or golf course. Not surprisingly, many of 2022’s top communities check those boxes and provide searchers with an active, amenity-rich environment.
PCR’s Top Communities of the Year Are:
Arizona
• Encanterra, A Trilogy Resort Community- Queen Creek, AZ
• K. Hovnanian’s® Four Seasons at Victory at Verrado- Buckeye, AZ
• Palmas Del Sol East- Apache Junction, A
California
• Esperanza- Ontario, CA
• K Hovnanian’s Four Seasons at Terra Lago- Indio, CA
• Trilogy at Monarch Dunes- Nipomo, CA
• Trilogy at the Polo Club- Indio, CA
Florida
• Ave Maria- Ave Maria, FL
• Grand Harbor- Vero Beach, FL
• Fiddler’s Creek- Naples, FL
• Kings Gate- Port Charlotte, FL
• Latitude Margaritaville Daytona Beach- Daytona Beach, FL
• PGA Village Verano- Port St. Lucie, FL
• The Isles of Collier Preserve- Naples, FL
Georgia
• Cumberland Harbour- St. Mary’s, GA
• Lake Arrowhead- Waleska, GA
• Reynolds Lake Oconee- Greensboro, GA
• The Landings- Savannah, GA
• Waterways- Richmond Hill, GA
North Carolina
• Albemarle Plantation- Hertford, NC
• Bear Lake Reserve- Tuckasegee, NC
• Brunswick Forest- Leland, NC
• Compass Pointe- Leland, NC
• Connestee Falls- Brevard, NC
• River Bluffs- Wilmington, NC
• Rumbling Bald on Lake Lure- Lake Lure, NC
• The Coves Mountain River Club- Lenoir, NC
South Carolina
• Dataw Island- Dataw Island, SC
• Haig Point- Daufuskie Island, SC
• K. Hovnanian’s® Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay- Summerville, SC
• Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head- Hardeeville, SC
• Savannah Lakes Village- McCormick, SC
• Sun City Hilton Head by Del Webb
• The Cliffs – Mountain Region- Travelers Rest, SC
• Woodside- Aiken, SC
Tennessee
• Tellico Village- Loudon, TN
• Black Creek Chattanooga- Chattanooga, TN
• Rarity Bay- Vonore, TN
• WindRiver- Lenoir, TN
Texas
• Cimarron Hills- Georgetown, TX
• Sun City Texas- Georgetown, TX
• Boot Ranch- Fredericksburg, TX
Virginia
• Bay Creek- Cape Charles, VA
• Colonial Heritage- Williamsburg, VA
• Fawn Lake- Spotsylvania, VA
• Spring Creek- Zion Crossroads, VA
Mid-Atlantic
• Amblebrook Gettysburg- Gettysburg, PA
• Glade Springs- Daniels, WV
• Heritage Shores- Bridgeville, DE
• Noble’s Pond- Dover, DE
• The Peninsula on the Indian River Bay- Millsboro, DE
West
• Port Ludlow- Port Ludlow, WA
• Red Ledges- Heber City, UT
• Trilogy Sunstone by Shea Homes- Las Vegas, NV
• Trilogy Valor- Kuna, ID
“Since 1996, PCR has partnered with some of the country’s top builders, developers, retirement communities, country clubs, and realtors. We’re proud to be able to work with so many wonderful communities throughout the country, and pleased to be able to officially recognize many of them with our first-ever top communities list,” concludes Ben.
For more information and details on the winners, explore PCR’s Top Communities of the Year here.
Private Communities Registry, LLC
Founded in 1996, PCR is the trusted online resource for real estate shoppers searching for amenity-rich, master-planned lifestyle communities. With more than 1 million annual visitors, PCR helps builders, developers, communities, and realtors drive sales with motivated leads and increased web traffic. Learn more at mediakit.privatecommunities.com.
