Private Communities Registry Reveals the Most Searched Lifestyle Community Amenities in 2025

PCR connects homebuyers with amenity-rich lifestyle communities

Preferred amenities show lifestyle homebuyers prioritizing walking trails, fitness, and pools in master-planned communities.

PCR's data shows that outdoor activities, health-focused amenities, and opportunities for social connection are what truly defined community desirability in 2025.” — Ben Keal, Director of Sales and Operations, PCR

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Private Communities Registry (PCR), the leading online resource connecting lifestyle homebuyers with master-planned, active adult, and retirement communities across the U.S., has released new data highlighting the most sought-after community amenities for 2025. Based on PCR’s Survey of Homebuyers and Renters Researching Lifestyle Communities and corresponding user behavior on PrivateCommunities.com , the results paint a clear picture of what today’s buyers value most when searching for their ideal community.The 2025 PCR Index of Amenities: What Buyers Want Most According to PCR’s latest survey results , the top 10 desired amenities and activities among lifestyle-focused buyers are:• Walking/Biking Trails – 74%• Fitness Center – 71%• Swimming Pool – 70%• Clubhouse – 57%• Tennis/Pickleball – 42%• Golf – 40%• Green Features – 22%• Dog Park – 22%• Boating – 19%• Spa – 18%This data is reinforced by on-site engagement metrics and search behavior from thousands of visitors exploring PrivateCommunities.com, where trail systems, fitness facilities, and resort-style pools consistently rank among the most-viewed amenities.Reflecting Today’s Real Estate MarketPCR’s findings align with broader national real estate trends that emphasize wellness, outdoor recreation, and community connection. As more buyers—especially those 55 and older—seek meaningful experiences and active lifestyles, communities are evolving to meet those expectations with amenities that encourage movement, social engagement, and overall well-being.“Buyers today aren’t just shopping for a home—they’re searching for a lifestyle,” said Ben Keal, Director of Sales & Operations at PCR. “Our data shows that outdoor activities, health-focused amenities, and opportunities for social connection are what truly define community desirability in 2025. Developers that design spaces with these priorities in mind are seeing stronger demand and more engaged residents.”The rise of multi-use walking trails, pickleball courts, and fitness centers speaks to this growing emphasis on accessible, low-impact recreation. Meanwhile, traditional offerings like golf and clubhouses remain popular, particularly among active adults seeking connection, structure, and community programming.Keal adds, “It’s no surprise that wellness-driven amenities are leading the way. The best master-planned communities are those that offer balance—combining recreation, relaxation, and social opportunity. That’s exactly what today’s lifestyle buyers are looking for, and it’s where PCR excels in helping them find it.”PCR’s Role in Connecting Lifestyle Homebuyers and DevelopersSince 1996, Private Communities Registry (PCR) has served as the industry’s most trusted online platform for discovering the nation’s top master-planned, 55+, and resort-style communities. Each month, thousands of qualified homebuyers visit PrivateCommunities.com to research amenities, compare locations, and connect directly with builders, agents, and sales teams.With detailed listings, user-driven search tools, and curated lifestyle content, PCR helps bridge the gap between buyer intent and developer visibility, ensuring that active adults and families alike can find communities that match their personal interests and priorities.About Private Communities Registry (PCR)Private Communities Registry, LLC, founded in 1996, operates PrivateCommunities.com—the leading online platform for lifestyle, master-planned, and 55+ communities in the United States. Over the past several decades, PCR has connected millions of active adults, retirees, and second-home buyers with communities that align with their desired lifestyles, while helping developers and builders generate high-quality leads and brand visibility.

Welcome to PCR | Explore Golf, Gated, and 55+ Active Adult Communities

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.