FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Danielle Jones (803) 898-7248 Danielle.Jones@dss.sc.gov

SCDSS Announces New Laurens County Director

January 27, 2022 – The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) would like to announce Darren Thames as the new Laurens County DSS Director.

Mr. Thames, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, began leading the Laurens County office in this new leadership position in January 2022. Mr. Thames began his career in social and human services 22 years ago, starting with Economic Services in Seattle, Washington as a family preservation specialist. He later transferred to child welfare in 1998 as a social worker. In 2004, Mr. Thames moved to Las Vegas, Nevada where he was hired as a case manager.

“I am so excited to be in Laurens County to support the community in whatever ways that I can with my variety of program experience,” said Thames. “I believe in our agency’s mission and together we have an opportunity to make great progress and have a positive impact in our communities in South Carolina. I am excited to be leading the team in Laurens County and working together with the community to promote the safety, permanency, and well-being of children, families, and vulnerable adults. My goal is to partner with the people of Laurens and to be a help in any way I can.”

Mr. Thames is originally from Manning, S.C., and graduated from Manning High School. He later went on to college at Morris College where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Sociology and attended the University of Phoenix, Las Vegas to obtain a master’s degree in School Counseling and Human Services. Mr. Thames served in the United States Navy and is a disabled veteran with an honorable discharge. He is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

In March 2022, he is planning a virtual meet and greet with community leaders, law enforcement, principals, and pastors. Mr. Thames is excited to share more in the weeks to come.

For more information on DSS services available for Laurens County and the state at large, please visit the SCDSS website here.

