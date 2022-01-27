Medical Plastics Market Demand, Growth Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Company Profile Analysis Report 2022
Medical Plastics Market size valued 25 Bn USD in 2021, it is expected to reach USD 38 billion by 2028 with growth at a CAGR of 7.8% during the period 2022-2028
Medical Plastics Market has no major impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as the demand for medical kits and products has augmented extremely during the pandemic period”CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Medical Plastics Market Overview Analysis:
According to the research report published by DataM Intelligence, the Medical Plastics Market size valued at USD 25 billion in 2021, is expected to reach USD 38 billion by the end of 2028, with growth at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Medical plastics are normally made from thermo-plastic equipment. After thermoplastics are heated, they can be easily molded. Medical-grade plastics are temperature and chemical-resistant.
Medical Plastics Market Growth Drivers:
Medical Plastics Market has no major impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as the demand for medical kits and products has augmented extremely during the pandemic period. Increasing investment in the healthcare industry doubled with the aging population is projected to drive the medical plastic market growth. An increase in disposable income and alteration in consumer lifestyle will additionally drive the demand for the medical plastics market. medical devices demand is steadily increasing in developed countries like US. and Canada from insured persons, the medical plastics market is predictable to observe constant growth. In addition, the variation in global fuel price is an additional key element influencing the medical plastics market growth.
Furthermore, a high degree of competition in the market is probable to strengthen customer buying power. Aspects, such as cost competitiveness and product quality, are primarily impacting the buyer power choice. The governing organizations in the United States have revealed an increased close towards recycling plastics. The global COVID-19 pandemic is additional boosting the demand for gloves, masks, ventilators, and testing tools. This result completely drives the medical plastics market growth.
Detailed Segmentation of the Global Market:
Medical Plastic Market is segmented By Type (High-Performance Plastic, Standard Plastics, Engineering Plastics, Silicone, Others), By Application (Medical Disposables, Catheters, Prosthetics, Drug Delivery, Medical Instruments & Tools Syringes, Implants, Surgical Instruments, Others)
Geographical Classification:
According to the research report the global market is classified into five regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and the Rest of the world.
Asia-Pacific Medical Plastics Market accounted for largest share:
Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share. This is accredited to the increasing application of medical plastics in growing countries such as India, China, and South Korea. The market in the Asia-pacific region is mainly driven by tough investment in R&D, coupled with digitization in the healthcare network
In Europe, medical devices reduce under the EU Council Directive (93/42/EEC), which gives regulations for their handling. The reformation of the European rules and regulations for medical devices is projected to appear as one of the main elements upsetting the medical plastics industry growth in the European region.
North America Medical Plastics Market Leading the Global Market:
In 2020, the global market controlled by the North America region for the largest profit share of approximately 33%, and it is expected to remain to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period 2022-2028. With the growing per capita health expenses in the US, the demand for medical devices is projected to grow extensively over the near years.
Key Companies Covered in the global market report:
Some of the prominent players profiled in the global market report are; BASF, Exxon Mobil Corporation, DuPont de Nemours, Inc, Celanese Corporation, The Lubrizol Corporation, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Röchling Group, Trinseo, Evonik Industries AG, Eastman Chemical Company, and other key companies.
