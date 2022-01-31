Asset Management One International goes live with Reporting as a Service® solution from Opus Nebula

Reporting as a Service has enabled us to produce high-quality, content rich factsheets for each of our funds.” — Mario De Bergolis, Chief Operating Officer at AMOI

LONDON, UK, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asset Management One International (AMOI) is live on Opus Nebula’s Reporting as a Service® solution for production of its fund factsheets. AMOI and their clients are benefiting from improved factsheet content, greater production efficiency and automated distribution.

AMOI undertook a selection process to identify the appropriate solution and partner organisation. Contracts were signed with Opus Nebula in March 2021 and AMOI produced the initial reports from the new system at the end of May 2021. Speed and ease of on-boarding are proven characteristics of the solution.

Mario De Bergolis, Chief Operating Officer at AMOI, commented: “Reporting as a Service has enabled us to produce high-quality, content rich factsheets for each of our funds. The knowledge and experience of the Opus Nebula team coupled with the speed of set-up has enabled the solution to be fully integrated to our business within a short time period. The factsheets were re-designed as part of the on-boarding process and we have already noted significant productivity gains. Our selection process included discussions with Opus Nebula’s existing clients as well as traditional selection measures and analysis. We are confident that we have selected the right partner.”

Andrew Sherlock, Chief Executive Officer of Opus Nebula, said: “We are very pleased to have been selected by Asset Management One International. The on-boarding process was very straight-forward, and our design team helped define new factsheets for AMOI. We pride ourselves on the timeliness and cost-effectiveness of our Reporting as a Service® solution. We are delighted that the inherent design of our model is attractive to AMOI and this helps them achieve their service objectives and meet their business deadlines. Our solution allows investment firms of all sizes to deliver a world-class reporting service to their clients and investors, which is easy to implement, straight-forward to use, affordable, scalable and future-proofed.”

-end-

About Opus Nebula

Opus Nebula was founded in 2014 to deliver the latest generation of reporting solutions to the global investment management industry. Opus Nebula has a single product, Reporting as a Service.

Reporting as a Service provides investment firms, wealth managers and asset servicers with a world-class reporting solution without having the costly overhead of managing, maintaining and developing the reporting system themselves.

Reporting as a Service is hosted in the Microsoft Azure cloud for security, resilience and scalability. The “as a service” delivery model significantly shortens the elapsed time to go-live as well as reducing the on-going costs and risks.

The inherent flexibility and power of Reporting as a Service effortlessly produces and distributes best-in-class reports at scale.

For more information about Opus Nebula, please visit www.opus-nebula.com

About Asset Management One International

Asset Management One International Ltd., based in London, is the international arm of Asset Management One Co., Ltd., one of the largest asset managers in Asia with over $524bn AUM globally, and the asset management arm of the Mizuho Financial Group.

We are dedicated to providing Asian and global investment strategies and liquidity solutions to sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, financial institutions and other large institutional and corporate investors in EMEA and responsible for the servicing of institutional clients throughout the EMEA region. We have comprehensive new business and client and marketing functions.

We are renowned for our local client service and commitment to building lasting relationships with investors. Our award-winning flagship strategies benefit from substantial resources, particularly in Japanese equities where we have one of the largest dedicated teams globally, managing Japanese equity strategies on behalf of many of the largest institutional investors.

Read more about Asset Management One International by visiting: https://www.am-one-int.co.uk

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Andrew Sherlock, CEO, Opus Nebula, +44 (0)20 3239 7208, andrew.sherlock@opus-nebula.com

Mario De Bergolis, Chief Operating Officer, Asset Management One International +44 (0) 20 7090 6368‬ Mario.DeBergolis@am-one-int.co.uk