Nebraska Again Improves Best-Ever Unemployment Rate

NEBRASKA, January 26 - Media Contacts:  

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that Nebraska’s unemployment rate has dropped to 1.7% for December 2021.  That’s a decrease from the state’s rate of 1.8% for November 2021.  Nebraska’s current unemployment rate is the lowest ever recorded in the United States. 

 

“Our strong growth is creating great-paying job opportunities all across the state,” said Gov. Ricketts.  “The work ethic of our people, our family-friendly communities, and our unmatched quality of life make Nebraska a highly attractive home for businesses.  For anyone looking to take the next step forward in their career, the Good Life is calling!  There’s never been a better time to find a job in Nebraska.”

 

Nebraska’s Preliminary Employment Statistics for December 2021

 

  • Unemployment Rate: 1.7%
    • #1 in the nation
    • Lowest rate on record in the United States
  • Labor Force Participation: 68.5%
    • Tied for #1 in the nation
  • Employment-to-Population Ratio: 67.4%

 

