NEBRASKA, March 26 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Five Nominees Forwarded for County Court Judge in the Seventh Judicial District

LINCOLN, NE – The Judicial Nominating Commission for County Court Judge in the Seventh Judicial District advanced five names for consideration by Governor Jim Pillen: Benjamin D. Borgmann, Beemer; Bradley A. Ewalt, Stanton; Danielle J. Fliam, Lincoln; Chelsey R. Hartner, Madison; and Ted M. Lohrberg, Pierce.

The Seventh Judicial District consists of Antelope, Cuming, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Stanton, and Wayne counties.

The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Donna Farrell Taylor.