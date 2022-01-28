Biography of Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Industry Veteran- Dr. Naveed Akhtar

Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Founder & CEO, Hy-Hybrid Energy

Dr. Akhtar is the founder of the world's first International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC) platform & holds hands on experience on 4 major fuel cell types

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Naveed Akhtar is the founder and CEO of Hy-Hybrid Energy. He has a track record of over 20 years in the Hydrogen Energy/Fuel Cells field. Dr. Akhtar is leading the first of its kind in Hungary, the fuel cell bus development project which also includes battery electric buses & hydrogen powered drone development. In another project, Dr. Akhtar is supporting a partner company to setup a Green Hydrogen Plant overseas. He is also the world's first in setting-up a platform (International Hydrogen Aviation Conference, IHAC) which gathers leading experts from the aviation sector, discussing the role of hydrogen in decarbonisation, annually. Naveed has recently led other projects (in the UK & Germany) which include low temperature (PEMFC & DMFC) and high temperature (SOFC) fuel cell stack & systems development for transport, back-up and off-grid applications in Chief Technology Officer & Vice President of Technology capacity.

Naveed holds a multidisciplinary academic background, i.e., B.Eng in Mechanical (Pak), M.Sc. in Renewable Energy (Germany) and PhD in Chemical Engineering (UK). In 2001, he became interested in hydrogen/fuel cells and executed a three-year project on hydrogen storage in metal hydrides- the first of its kind in Pakistan. This project allowed him to travel to Germany for training on PCI Unit (used for hydrogen storage characterization) at the Institut für Kernenergetik und Energiesysteme (IKE), Stuttgart and to Japan Steel Works (JSW) on metal hydride refrigeration unit. After finishing this project, he followed the recommendation of founding President, Professor T. Nejat Veziroğlu (International Association for Hydrogen Energy) to enrol into an M.Sc. Programme in Renewable Energy in Germany. During his stay in Germany, he worked on Direct Methanol Fuel Cells at Forschungszentrum Jülich, one of the leading European Fuel Cell Research Institutes and on Tubular Solid Oxide Fuel Cells at German Aerospace Center, Stuttgart.

In 2006, Naveed was offered a Dorothy Hodgkin Award (targeted at outstanding students from developing countries) to pursue his PhD in the field of single-chamber, micro-tubular solid oxide fuel cells supported by E.ON, UK. His research on this topic has the honour to be the first modelling and experimental studies ever published. In 2009, Naveed decided to step into the third type of fuel cell, i.e. Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, thus he moved to the Netherlands working at Technical University Eindhoven in collaboration with Energy Research Centre of the Netherlands (ECN). In the passion for fuel cells, Naveed did not stop there and moved back to UK where he spent ~six years working on the 4th type of fuel cell, i.e. Alkaline Fuel Cells at AFC Energy holding his last position as Chief Scientist in 2017.

As always willing to travel, due to his continued interest in fuel cells, he has worked/trained in Canada and Italy as well. He is among one of the experts around the world who have the opportunity to work on almost all major types of fuel cells, i.e. SOFC, PEMFC, DMFC and AFC.

​Naveed holds various prestigious awards/fellowships such as Marie Curie Fellowship, UNESCO Fellowship, Grove Fuel Cell Symposium Student Bursary, Universitas 21 Scholarship, DAAD Scholarship etc. He has over 28 papers in scientific journals/proceedings and 11 patents published in the field of fuel cells.

​Naveed’s biography has been published annually in 28th -33rd edition (2011-2016) of “Who’s Who in the World” and in 2018 selected as Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. Naveed has received the "best applications-oriented paper" (extending lifetime of AFCs) award at the 2013 PEFC & H2 Forum-Switzerland, Europe's most respected fuel cell event. He has been acting as a Member of Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC) for European PEFC & H2 Forum held at Lucerne, Switzerland in July 2015, 2017 & 2019. Naveed has also served as program committee member for US Fuel Cell Seminar & Energy Exposition, 2017 & 2019.

Naveed is a member of several professional institutions, such as PVS, IET and is a registered Chartered Engineer (CEng).



