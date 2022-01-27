CBD Oil Market Size Growth Share Volume Competitive Insights | Industry Trends Analysis Report 2022-2028
CBD Oil Market Segmented By Product, By Category, By Application, By Distribution Channel. The Global Market will grow at a CAGR of 24% during 2022-2028
Europe CBD Oil Market is following North America in controlling the dominant shares of the Global Cannabidiol Market
— DataM Intelligence
CBD Oil Market Overview Analysis:
CBD Oil Market size was valued at USD 11.4 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach USD 32 billion by 2028, with growth at a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
Various factors which are pushing the CBD Oil market growth comprise a rise in need of plant-based pain relief medication and the occurrence of mood-related neurological disorders in the coming years. Additionally, the large incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes are boosting the CBD Oil market growth. For example, As per the WHO (World Health Organization) truths, depression is a normal mental disorder and one of the major reasons for disability. Worldwide, a predictable 270 million people are affected by mental depression. Furthermore, research and development in plant-based medications have been leading to the significant drive to the growth of the CBD oil market.
CBD Oil Market Growth Drivers:
There has been an important growth in medical treatment with cannabis-contained products in Australia and out of the country. The demand for CBD oil for medical and wellness purposes is heavy because of its curative properties, which are a major driver of the CBD Oil market growth. In addition, the huge level of demand from the pharmaceutical industry for the marketing of several CBD oil-related products in the manufacturing system is projected to drive the growth of the CBD Oil market. The industry key companies are acquiring different strategies such as acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and enhancements to raise market share.
Market Opportunities:
Rise of Factory- grounded drugs to produce. Growth avenues for Crucial Players As a result of the number of social media influencers supporting the advantages of cannabis, consciousness drives from market players, and the application places, cannabis oil has to be the innovative consumer development. Subsequently, the food portfolio is strengthening with increasing product selection such as makeup, skincare, intimate lubricants, hair care, pharmaceuticals, tablets, gummies, flavored drinks, and other products. In the last years, plant-based medicine has shown substantial expansion.
Additionally, the requirement for modestly manufactured and chemical-free medicines has opened up a profitable opportunity for the considered CBD Oil market to grow.
Market Restraints:
Lack of legalization initiatives to Impede Market Growth. Business elaboration may be hampered by the toxic goods associated with cannabis and rigid regulatory methodologies. In extension, some of the vital factors limiting the growth of the CBD Oil market are the frequency of tight rules and the high expense of CBD medicines. In addition, another primary factor hindering the development of the CBD assiduity is the lack of legalization enterprise in numerous Asian and African nations.
Detailed Segmentation of the CBD Oil Market:
CBD Oil Market is segmented By Product (Original, Blended), By Type (THC Dominant, Marijuana-Based, CBD Dominant, Hemp Based), By Category (Isolate CBD Oil, Full Spectrum CBD Oil, Broad Spectrum CBD Oil), By Application (Pharma & Nutraceuticals, Food and Beverages, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Industrial, Others), By Distribution Channel (Pharma Retail Store, E-Commerce, Hospital Pharma Retail, Others)
Geographical and Regional Analysis of the Global Market:
According to the research report the global market is classified into five regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and the Rest of the world.
According to the region. The European CBD oil market is classified into a few countries such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, and the rest of the European countries. Due to the raising awareness of the therapeutic usages of cannabis, Europe holds the second largest market share in the Western Europe region.
When cannabis-based goods are gradationally consumed, the Americas dominate the worldwide demand for CBD oil. Any of the pivotal factors driving the region's progress are the growing legalization of medical cannabis in independent states of the U.S., the liberalization of civil constitutions enclosing the equal, and a common elevation in the approval of cannabidiol for medicinal, health, and individual usage.
Asia Pacific CBD Oil Market Size is expected to fastest growth rate:
The Asia Pacific CBD oil market is projected to knowledge the speedy growth in the forecast period because of the organization of hemp-developed plants, particularly in China. China is APAC’s largest hemp producer and cultivates about half of the global hemp producers.
CBD Oil Market Key Companies:
Some of the key players which are leading the market include; IrieCBD, ConnOils LLC, FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES, PureKana, Canopy Growth, CBD American Shaman, Kazmira, Elixinol Global Limited, NuLeaf Natural, Medical Marijuana, Gaia Herbs, Aurora Cannabis, Diamond CBD, ENDOCA and among others.
