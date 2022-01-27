Squaretalk Completes the US - STIR/SHAKEN Protocol for Preventing Illegal Robocalls

New compliance policy will support outbound contact centers in adhering to the TCPA standards regulating the use of autodialers

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Squaretalk has announced that it has joined the Federal Communications Commission's Robocall Mitigation Database, which requires voice service providers to report their robocall mitigation efforts to the FCC.

In the US, the TRACED (Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence) act required the deployment of a call authentication mechanism STIR/SHAKEN.

(STIR/SHAKEN are acronyms for the Secure Telephone Identity Revisited (STIR) and Signature-based Handling of Asserted Information Using toKENs (SHAKEN) standards).

As part of an FCC’s program on scam and spam prevention, VoIP service providers are required to develop a robocall mitigation plan that outlines the reasonable steps taken to avoid originating illegal robocalls and highlights the willingness to participate in traceback requests and cooperate with investigations to stop illegal robocalls.

Squaretalk’s Robocall Mitigation Plan is built on both technology and human resources. It is dynamic and will be responsive to changes in the methods fraudulent actors use to take advantage of Squaretalk’s network. The provided plan includes verifying that the originating customer owns (or is authorized to use) the caller ID number, limitation of capacity, suspending the offender’s ability to originate or terminate calls on Squaretalk’s network, or initiating a traceback investigation upon legal request.

“Relevant institutions in the US (FCC) and EU (European Parliament) have made clear that TCPA and GDPR protocols are not optional. It is an important step towards protecting consumers against ever-sophisticated scams and spoofed robocalls. Along with protecting consumers and doing wonders for brand loyalty and reputation, playing by the rules will protect your company from hefty infringement penalties,” said Elie Rubin, CEO of Squaretalk.



About Squaretalk

Squaretalk is a powerful communications platform helping growing businesses boost customer engagement by providing teams with the tools they need to communicate smoothly, so sales and support teams are much more effective.

Founded in 2010, Squaretalk is a startup with a presence in Israel, Bulgaria, and worldwide coverage.



