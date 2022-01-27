Oral Care Market Growth, Industry Outlook & Opportunities | DataM Intelligence
The Global Oral Care Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.32% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).
The Global Oral Care Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.32% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).
— DataM Intelligence
Market Overview
Oral care is supposed to cleanse the oral hollow space, freshen the breath, and preserve the right oral hygiene. Good oral care is crucial to maintaining wholesome teeth, gums and tongue. Oral health refers to the fitness of the teeth, gums, and the complete oral-facial gadget that lets us grin, speak and chew.
Market Dynamics
The international oral care marketplace boom is driven through the rising prevalence of dental illnesses, a growing variety of working towards dentists on a worldwide scale, and technological advancements in oral care products are the principal factors driving the increase of the oral care marketplace.
The increasing awareness regarding dental hygiene will drive the market growth
Increasing awareness concerning dental hygiene and the developing prevalence of dental caries instances are anticipated to force the market boom. Several projects are taken by the marketplace gamers to create recognition approximately proper oral fitness and hygiene. For instance, in 2015, the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) entered into a collaboration with Crest and Oral-B to create recognition approximately oral fitness and practices. Rapid swift in the direction of dental beauty remedies and aids to improve private aesthetics have undoubtedly supported the demand for oral care merchandise. The upward push in incidence quotes of dental caries is likewise a large aspect, which is using the market of oral care products.
There has been exponential growth in the international burden of diverse dental sicknesses, which could increase the adoption of various oral care products. Tooth decay (dental caries) and periodontal diseases (gum diseases) are the maximum tremendous continual diseases worldwide and represent a major global public health task. As in step with WHO, the treatment of dental caries is high-priced, accounting for around 5–10% of the total expenditure on healthcare borne through developed countries. A look at performed through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2018 discovered that from 2015 to 2018 the total per cent of untreated dental caries changed into 13.2% and 25.9%.
According to the FDI World Dental Federation, the superiority of dental caries is appreciably better within the younger populace. The occurrence of dental caries in the 6-19 age group is as excessive as 60% to 80% in advanced nations throughout North America and Europe. In evaluation, in growing nations, inclusive of India, Brazil, and Mexico, its incidence is extra than 80%. The excessive prevalence of dental caries and different periodontal sicknesses is prime in using the demand for the oral care marketplace.
Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Breath Fresheners
Dental Floss
Tooth Whiteners
Mouthwashes and Rinses
Toothbrushes
Toothpaste
By Distribution Channel
Consumer Stores
Dental Care Centers
Retail Pharmacies
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
Competitive Landscape
The oral care market is a moderately competitive presence of local as well as global companies. Some of the key players which are contributing to the growth of the market include Colgate-Palmolive, Procter & Gamble, Unilever PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC., Sunstar Suisse SA, Lion Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Dr Fresh, LLC among others. The major players are adopting several growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of the Oral Care Market globally. For instance, in October 2018, Johnson and Johnson, with its Listerine brand, launched a new oral care category, LISTERINE READY! TABS. It is a mint solid-to-liquid tablet that does not contain mouthwash and freshens breath for up to four hours on the go in 40 seconds.
