RetailNext Innovations Deliver Next Generation Results
RetailNext's latest range of future-proof innovations helps brands circumvent market-related challenges and optimize performance in 2022 and beyond.
We believe the future in retail will see smarter machines doing more of the work that is best left to machines, freeing up humans to do the work they’re best suited for, like tending to shoppers.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RetailNext Inc., the worldwide expert and market leader in smart store retail analytics, is today announcing the delivery of several future-proof platform innovations that are geared towards solving a wide range of retail problems in 2022 and beyond. The extended capabilities - which range from enhanced onboard machine learning analytics, increased privacy features, and interactive user features - have enabled more than 400 brands worldwide to pivot new opportunities and remain future-fit over the past two years.
— Jason Luther, RetailNext Head of Engineering
“We believe the future in retail will see smarter machines doing more of the work that is best left to machines, freeing up humans to do the work they’re best suited for, like tending to the needs of shoppers. RetailNext continues to pioneer the development of platform features that take the guesswork out of how to drive operational efficiency within challenging environments and help store staff become more shopper-focused”, said Jason Luther, RetailNext’s Head of Engineering.
New Future-Proof Features
1) Growing Tech Sophistication: The addition of deep learning capabilities to the state-of-the-art Aurora V2 sensor further increases accuracy and enhances shopper behavior measurement. Some of the key advancements include pushing tracking and people counting accuracy beyond industry standards and enabling additional insights such as gender and age demographics.
2) Deeper Analysis of Shopper Behaviors: With the ever-increasing need to create enriched in-person experiences, RetailNext introduced four major features to its Full Path Analysis (FPA) offering to unlock valuable insights that brands can leverage. This includes understanding how shoppers navigate from one area of the store to the next, how purchasers vs non-purchasers engage in different areas of the store, and discovering where and how often staff is interacting with shoppers in the store. In addition, retailers can now visualize the shopper journey and other paths through FPA track animations.
3) More Than Just Video: Users now enjoy a modernized HTML5-based video UI that has paved the way for functionality such as Optical PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom), 360° camera dewarping, and video maps view to further enhance RetailNext’s Asset Protection solution. With the new features, users can quickly respond to any suspicious activity by following and zooming in on individual events, speeding up security investigations, and reducing shrink with a smooth and easy-to-use interface.
4) Privacy Forward: As privacy regulations became more stringent worldwide, RetailNext was quick to deliver a wide range of configurable options that provided expanded privacy controls. One such improvement is enhanced video blurring, which lets customers select the blurring level and enable blurring automatically for all sensors after a configurable delay, in order for stricter controls on video de-identification while maintaining the same tracking and people counting accuracy.
5) Driving Store Performance: RetailNext launched a number of FREE retailer-driven improvements to its product suite, increasing its customers’ ability to drive store performance amidst tough market conditions. The Optimization Dashboard, for example, helps retailers circumvent labor shortage challenges with recommendations on how to optimize store staffing schedules according to predicted traffic and past performance. Staffing recommendations are made up to 6 weeks into the future, together with an interactive heat chart, and performance benchmarked against KPIs.
6) Safer In-Store Experiences: As retailers looked to re-open stores responsibly amid the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, RetailNext launched its occupancy monitoring solution to track occupancy in real-time. Store associates are proactively alerted by mobile app notifications when store occupancy reaches the configurable thresholds. The occupancy solution can also be easily connected to end-user applications such as virtual queuing apps, customer-facing digital signage or labor and task management tools.
7) Data On-The-Go: RetailNext understands that mobile apps are one of the most effective ways to cut through the noise and busyness of an employee’s day. That’s why it placed laser focus on further enhancing its mobile app which now also provides access to the Performance Dashboard, a live occupancy monitoring solution with push notifications, as well as custom metric names. By extending Single Sign-On (SSO) support to the mobile app, in addition to the cloud interface, RetailNext has made it even easier for users to access key metrics on-the-go.
8) Cloud Migration: RetailNext continues to support its customers' needs and has also worked towards a few changes on its backend services. Based on extensive customer feedback, RetailNext migrated its cloud service from AWS to GCP, the Google Cloud Platform, at no additional cost to customers. The massive undertaking by the RetailNext engineering team ensures the long-term system reliability and security of the RetailNext platform.
Coming Up In 2022
Combined with existing abilities to deliver extremely precise data on shopper activity, RetailNext has several new and exciting features on its product development roadmap for 2022, including many improvements in the Asset Protection space as well as mobile.
About RetailNext
The first technology platform to bring e-commerce style shopper analytics to brick-and-mortar stores, brands, and malls, RetailNext is a pioneer in focusing entirely on optimizing the shopper experience. Through its centralized SaaS platform, RetailNext automatically collects and analyzes shopper behavior data, providing retailers with insight to improve the shopper experience in real-time.
More than 400 brands in over 90 countries have adopted RetailNext's analytics software and retail expertise to better understand the shopper journey in order to increase same-store sales, mitigate risks and eliminate unnecessary costs. RetailNext is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
Learn more at www.retailnext.net.
Judith Subban
RetailNext
+27 82 578 8872
email us here