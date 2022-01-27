Wound Care Management Devices Market Growth, Industry Outlook & Opportunities | DataM Intelligence
The Global Wound Care Management Devices Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 4.3% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).
The Global Wound Care Management Devices Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 4.3% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).
— DataM Intelligence
Market Overview
Wound control merchandise is majorly used to deal with complicated wounds. Wounds and accidents are commonplace afflictions that have an effect on billions of humans global. The products are extraordinarily immune to environmental inhibitors and foreign particles and are utilized by a nurse under the physician’s orders and supervision for lots of reasons. Therefore, the growing charges of risk elements and the want for price-efficient treatments are using better wound care products.
Market Dynamics
The worldwide wound care control gadgets market growth is pushed by means of the boom within the growing older populace, upward push in persistent wounds, ulcers, diabetic ulcers, and technological advancements. Moreover, advancements in wound care generation are riding the wound care control devices market that provides a higher remedy for patients and elderly customers.
The growing prevalence of diseases & conditions affecting wound healing capabilities is expected to drive the growth in the forecast period
Physical fitness situations, include acute wounds, continual wounds, surgical wounds, damage recuperation. The occurrence of acute, chronic, and surgical wounds has expanded appreciably during the last decade, in general, because of the growing international geriatric population, growing stressful wounds, increasing wide variety of surgical procedures, and the increasing incidence of situations like obesity and diabetes. Diabetes and weight problems can grow the general occurrence and complexity of wounds which include infections, ulcerations (leg or foot ulcers), and chronic wounds, which require remedies (wound control) and incur exorbitant medical charges.
Diabetes is discovered to be the main wound-causing disease in conjunction with different continual diseases. In adults elderly over 65 years, the populace suffering from diabetes is more than 25%. The prevalence of persistent wounds, especially foot ulcers, is growing among the diabetic populace. Moreover, as in line with the German Federal Statistical Office 2020 report, currently, there is about 83 million populace in Germany. Of these, 16.2 million population are above 67 years of age, and this number is projected to reach YY million in 2040. As the variety of elderly populations is predicted to increase shortly who's greater liable to chronic diseases like diabetes, this population is predicted to experience diabetic foot ulcers within the close to destiny, which is predicted to show a positive effect on the market.
Further, the growth in product launches is anticipated to propel market increase. For example, In February 2020, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (Sweden) launched AmnioExcel Plus Placental Allograft Membrane.
Market Segmentation
By Product
Advanced Wound Care Products
Surgical Wound Care Products
Traditional Wound Care Products
By Wound Type
Surgical & Traumatic Wounds
Diabetic Foot Ulcers
Pressure Ulcers
Venous Leg Ulcers
Burns & Other Wounds
By End-User
Hospitals & Clinics
Long-term Care Settings
Home Care Settings
Other End Users
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
Competitive Landscape
The global wound care management devices market is highly competitive with the presence of local as well as global companies. Some of the key players who are contributing to the growth of the market include Johnston & Johnson Consumer Inc, 3M Company, Medtronic Plc, Smith & Nephew, ConvaTec Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast Group, Integra LifeSciences, Cardinal Health, and Mölnlycke Health Care AB. The major players are adopting several growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of wound care management devices globally. For instance, In August 2020, Smith & Nephew Plc. (UK) launched ARIA.
