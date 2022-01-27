Submit Release
News Search

There were 901 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,706 in the last 365 days.

Wound Care Management Devices Market Growth, Industry Outlook & Opportunities | DataM Intelligence

Research Report

DataM Intelligence

The Global Wound Care Management Devices Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 4.3% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).

The Global Wound Care Management Devices Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 4.3% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).”
— DataM Intelligence
CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Market Overview
Wound control merchandise is majorly used to deal with complicated wounds. Wounds and accidents are commonplace afflictions that have an effect on billions of humans global. The products are extraordinarily immune to environmental inhibitors and foreign particles and are utilized by a nurse under the physician’s orders and supervision for lots of reasons. Therefore, the growing charges of risk elements and the want for price-efficient treatments are using better wound care products.

Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/wound-care-management-devices-market

Market Dynamics
The worldwide wound care control gadgets market growth is pushed by means of the boom within the growing older populace, upward push in persistent wounds, ulcers, diabetic ulcers, and technological advancements. Moreover, advancements in wound care generation are riding the wound care control devices market that provides a higher remedy for patients and elderly customers.

The growing prevalence of diseases & conditions affecting wound healing capabilities is expected to drive the growth in the forecast period
Physical fitness situations, include acute wounds, continual wounds, surgical wounds, damage recuperation. The occurrence of acute, chronic, and surgical wounds has expanded appreciably during the last decade, in general, because of the growing international geriatric population, growing stressful wounds, increasing wide variety of surgical procedures, and the increasing incidence of situations like obesity and diabetes. Diabetes and weight problems can grow the general occurrence and complexity of wounds which include infections, ulcerations (leg or foot ulcers), and chronic wounds, which require remedies (wound control) and incur exorbitant medical charges.

Diabetes is discovered to be the main wound-causing disease in conjunction with different continual diseases. In adults elderly over 65 years, the populace suffering from diabetes is more than 25%. The prevalence of persistent wounds, especially foot ulcers, is growing among the diabetic populace. Moreover, as in line with the German Federal Statistical Office 2020 report, currently, there is about 83 million populace in Germany. Of these, 16.2 million population are above 67 years of age, and this number is projected to reach YY million in 2040. As the variety of elderly populations is predicted to increase shortly who's greater liable to chronic diseases like diabetes, this population is predicted to experience diabetic foot ulcers within the close to destiny, which is predicted to show a positive effect on the market.​

Further, the growth in product launches is anticipated to propel market increase. For example, In February 2020, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (Sweden) launched AmnioExcel Plus Placental Allograft Membrane.

Market Segmentation
By Product
Advanced Wound Care Products
Surgical Wound Care Products
Traditional Wound Care Products

By Wound Type
Surgical & Traumatic Wounds
Diabetic Foot Ulcers
Pressure Ulcers
Venous Leg Ulcers
Burns & Other Wounds

By End-User
Hospitals & Clinics
Long-term Care Settings
Home Care Settings
Other End Users

By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America

View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/wound-care-management-devices-market

Competitive Landscape
The global wound care management devices market is highly competitive with the presence of local as well as global companies. Some of the key players who are contributing to the growth of the market include Johnston & Johnson Consumer Inc, 3M Company, Medtronic Plc, Smith & Nephew, ConvaTec Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast Group, Integra LifeSciences, Cardinal Health, and Mölnlycke Health Care AB. The major players are adopting several growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of wound care management devices globally. For instance, In August 2020, Smith & Nephew Plc. (UK) launched ARIA.

Trending Topics
Laceration Closure Devices Market, Skin Scrub Trays Market, Photorejuvenation Market

Sai Kiran
DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP
+1 877-441-4866
info@datamintelligence.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Wound Care Management Devices Market Growth, Industry Outlook & Opportunities | DataM Intelligence

Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.