Offender Walks Away from Los Angeles Reentry Facility

LOS ANGELES.— California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are searching for Antonio Diaz, an offender who walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) facility in Los Angeles on Wednesday, January 26.

At approximately 8:41 p.m., it was determined that Diaz had departed the MCRP without authorization and an emergency search was initiated. Within minutes, agents from CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety were dispatched to locate and apprehend Diaz. Notification was made to local law enforcement agencies.

Diaz, 32, is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 177 pounds. He was received by CDCR from Los Angeles County on July 21, 2017, with a six-year, eight-month sentence for assault with a deadly weapon and evading/attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly. Diaz arrived at the MCRP on September 13, 2021. He was scheduled to be released from CDCR custody on May 1, 2022.

Anyone who sees Diaz or has any knowledge of his whereabouts should immediately contact law enforcement or call 911.

The MCRP allows eligible offenders committed to state prison to serve the end of their sentences in the re-entry center and provides them the programs and tools necessary to transition from custody to the community. It is a voluntary program for male offenders who have two years or less left to serve on their sentences. The program links offenders to a range of community-based rehabilitative services.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

