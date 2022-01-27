Senate Committee Schedule: Thursday, January 27, 2022

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE SECOND SESSION, 2022

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS THURSDAY, JANUARY 27, 2022

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George K. Muñoz, Chair

Thursday, January 27, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. – Room 322

Thursday, January 27, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. – Room 322 9:00 a.m. Panel: Addressing the Nursing Workforce Shortage Linda Siegle, Government Relations, NM Nurses Association Alexa Doig, PhD, RN, Director, School of Nursing, New Mexico State University Maxine Hughes, Director of Nursing, Luna Community College Terri Tewart, MSN, RN, Santa Fe Community College, Dean of School of Health Lillian Montoya, CEO, St. Vincent Regional Medical Center

1:30 p.m. (417) Border Authority, Marco Grajeda, Executive Director (Dick-Peddie/Miller) (419) Economic Development Department, Alicia Keyes, Secretary (Dick-Peddie/Miller) (440) Office of Superintendent of Insurance, Russell Toal, Superintendent (Dick-Peddie/Rivera) (495) Spaceport Authority, Scott McLaughlin, Executive Director (Dick-Peddie/Jimenez)

Friday, January 28, 2022 – 1:30 p.m. – Room 322 Update of General Fund Estimates Department of Finance and Administration, Debbie Romero, Cabinet Secretary Taxation and Revenue Department , Stephanie Schardin Clarke, Cabinet Secretary Legislative Finance Committee, Ismael Torres, Chief Economist

(805) Department of Transportation, Mike Sandoval, Secretary (Jorgensen/Jimenez

Nonrecurring Requests and Appropriations – Special, Supplemental, Deficiency and Information Technology, Federal Funds and Other State Funds (DFA/LFC Staff)

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair

Thursday, January 27, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311

Thursday, January 27, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311 PRESENTATION: Mike Hamman, Senior Water Advisor for Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham — Committee Update

SB 53 AG EXPERIMENT STATION SCIENCE CENTERS (WOODS) SB 72 NMSU CENTER FOR DRYLAND RESILIENCE (SOULES) SB 57 SENIOR FARMERS’ MARKET NUTRITION PROGRAM (STEFANICS) SB 59 NM-GROWN PRODUCE FOR SENIOR CENTER MEALS (STEFANICS) SB 87 LAND GRANT-MERCED YOUTH PROGRAMS (STEFANICS) SB 88 VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPT. TRAINING (STEFANICS)

INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Shannon D. Pinto, Chair

Thursday, January 27, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 303

Thursday, January 27, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 303 SB 39 PROCUREMENT PREFERENCES CHANGES (SHENDO/GARCIA, H) SB 97 INDIGENOUS WISDOM CURRICULUM PROJECT (PINTO)

TAX, BUSINESS & TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE – Senator Benny Shendo, Jr., Chair

Thursday, January 27, 2022 – 30 Minutes after session – Room 321

Thursday, January 27, 2022 – 30 Minutes after session – Room 321 SB 21 ELECTRIC VEHICLE INCOME TAX CREDIT (TALLMAN) SB 5 REDUCING RATES OF GROSS RECEIPTS TAX (GONZALES) SB 14 ENACTING THE CLEAN FUEL STANDARD ACT (STEWART) SB 44 NEW SOLAR MRKT DEV INCOME TAX CREDIT CHANGES (SOULES) SB 68 GEOTHERMAL HEAT PUMP TAX CREDITS (SOULES) SB 84 CONSTRUCTION MANAGER GENERAL CONTRACTOR ACT (SHENDO)

