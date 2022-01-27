Submit Release
Senate Committee Schedule: Thursday, January 27, 2022

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE SECOND SESSION, 2022

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS THURSDAY, JANUARY 27, 2022

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George K. Muñoz, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Finance) For public participation, click on the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83313102742 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 833 1310 2742

Thursday, January 27, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. – Room 322 9:00 a.m. Panel: Addressing the Nursing Workforce Shortage      Linda Siegle, Government Relations, NM Nurses Association      Alexa Doig, PhD, RN, Director, School of Nursing, New Mexico State University      Maxine Hughes, Director of Nursing, Luna Community College      Terri Tewart, MSN, RN, Santa Fe Community College, Dean of School of Health      Lillian Montoya, CEO, St. Vincent Regional Medical Center

1:30 p.m. (417) Border Authority, Marco Grajeda, Executive Director    (Dick-Peddie/Miller) (419) Economic Development Department, Alicia Keyes, Secretary    (Dick-Peddie/Miller) (440) Office of Superintendent of Insurance, Russell Toal, Superintendent     (Dick-Peddie/Rivera) (495) Spaceport Authority, Scott McLaughlin, Executive Director     (Dick-Peddie/Jimenez)

Friday, January 28, 2022 – 1:30 p.m. – Room 322 Update of General Fund Estimates Department of Finance and Administration, Debbie Romero, Cabinet Secretary Taxation and Revenue Department , Stephanie Schardin Clarke, Cabinet Secretary Legislative Finance Committee, Ismael Torres, Chief Economist

(805) Department of Transportation, Mike Sandoval, Secretary     (Jorgensen/Jimenez

Nonrecurring Requests and Appropriations – Special, Supplemental, Deficiency and Information Technology, Federal Funds and Other State Funds     (DFA/LFC Staff)

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Conservation) For public participation, click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86543845863 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-253-215-8782 Webinar ID: 865 4384 5863

Thursday, January 27, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room  311 PRESENTATION:        Mike Hamman, Senior Water Advisor for Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham — Committee Update

SB 53     AG EXPERIMENT STATION SCIENCE CENTERS     (WOODS) SB 72     NMSU CENTER FOR DRYLAND RESILIENCE     (SOULES) SB 57     SENIOR FARMERS’ MARKET NUTRITION PROGRAM     (STEFANICS) SB 59     NM-GROWN PRODUCE FOR SENIOR CENTER MEALS     (STEFANICS) SB 87     LAND GRANT-MERCED YOUTH PROGRAMS     (STEFANICS) SB 88     VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPT. TRAINING     (STEFANICS)

INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Shannon D. Pinto, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (click on the Webcast tab and select Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs) For public participation, click on the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87300724547 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 873 0072 4547

Thursday, January 27, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room  303 SB 39     PROCUREMENT PREFERENCES CHANGES     (SHENDO/GARCIA, H) SB 97     INDIGENOUS WISDOM CURRICULUM PROJECT     (PINTO)

TAX, BUSINESS & TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE – Senator Benny Shendo, Jr., Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Tax, Business & Transportation) For public participation click the following link http://us02web.zoom.us/j/84895112616 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 848 9511 2616

Thursday, January 27, 2022 – 30 Minutes after session – Room 321 SB 21     ELECTRIC VEHICLE INCOME TAX CREDIT     (TALLMAN) SB 5     REDUCING RATES OF GROSS RECEIPTS TAX     (GONZALES) SB 14     ENACTING THE CLEAN FUEL STANDARD ACT     (STEWART) SB 44     NEW SOLAR MRKT DEV INCOME TAX CREDIT CHANGES     (SOULES) SB 68     GEOTHERMAL HEAT PUMP TAX CREDITS     (SOULES) SB 84     CONSTRUCTION MANAGER GENERAL CONTRACTOR ACT     (SHENDO)

