IC1101 brings first Tech enabled AVISA Smart Hospitals

Dr. Raja Dutta, Director of Avisa Smart Hospitals

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, January 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the demand of Technology & digitisation in healthcare Industry increased during the pandemic since last couple of years , the smooth communication and data automation within the health ecosystem and with the patient slowly shaped up as a need rather than a want, the Healthcare industry was found wanting and still operating in traditional methodologies. The concerns for healthcare providers including data privacy and costs, and the lack of a holistic solution only postponed this transition time and time again. This reluctance to change from paper to technology was aggravated by the Pandemic and while patients became more and more concerned with the physical touch and the extended waiting times for treatment, the hospitals were still not ready to take the leap. Avisa Smart Hospitals is the first of its kind in the healthcare sector and bringing a paradigm shift in the healthcare sector with the launch of complete tech enabled Smart Hospitals. Avisa Smart Hospitals, with their interconnected smart healthtech systems, have revolutionized the way in which the healthcare sector conventionally operated. They bring a positive yet impactful change both within the hospital ecosystem and amongst the key role players in the healthcare industry. This paradigm shift is revolutionising the operations and management in healthcare, Avisa is facilitating the empowerment of patient-centric care with highly integrated technology and advanced patient monitoring systems, while at the same time ensuring the adaptability and accessibility to Smart Hospitals for patients in an unbiased way.Avisa Smart Hospitals provide a renewed digital experience accompanied with optimized costs and integrated solutions that encompasses hospitals, labs, pharmacies and individual doctors beyond the internal hospital systems, to the patient as well. Patients no longer need to run pillar to post carrying files of medical records, or scout for doctors and hospitals accompanied to reduced waiting times. The seamless data transfer of digital prescriptions to labs, pharmacies and the patient app, allows the patient to understand the treatment processes and have clarity on insurances. The tools inclusive of HIS and EMR/EHR have emerged as the most efficient solution for patients, doctors and the healthcare system as a whole. Be it the storage and management of the patient data or the medical history of the patient, the effective deployment of these tools within a healthcare setting has reduced the chances of errors caused due to manual interventions. A quick discharge process, operation management and inventory management as part of the complete healthcare automation, contributes to high-quality patient-centric care. The wholesome execution of digitization at smart hospitals is representative of a well-interconnected hospital network and seamless integration of communication between doctors, hospital staff and the patients. Internet of Things (IoT) and kiosks facilitate this integrated communication and a seamless hospital management system inclusive of solutions like queue management system and much more.Dr. Raja Dutta, Director of Avisa Smart Hospitals, says “While legacy systems may indeed be an integral part of end to end smart processes, the emphasis of Avisa Smart Hospitals will be on new technologies, with the combination of hardware and software to bring complete automation in the hospital industry”. He further adds, “Avisa Smart Hospitals operate with the sole purpose of being trusted by the patients and becoming a valuable partner in the community along with being the harbinger of a positive change. Dr. Raja Dutta, Director of Avisa Smart Hospitals, says "While legacy systems may indeed be an integral part of end to end smart processes, the emphasis of Avisa Smart Hospitals will be on new technologies, with the combination of hardware and software to bring complete automation in the hospital industry". He further adds, "Avisa Smart Hospitals operate with the sole purpose of being trusted by the patients and becoming a valuable partner in the community along with being the harbinger of a positive change. All in all, Avisa Smart Hospitals are giving a new direction to the meaning of healthcare patient-centric care with highly integrated and seamless hospital management in a digitised healthcare ecosystem through the acquisition and takeover of the of hospitals and creating a chain of Smart Hospitals." A robust healthcare infrastructure paired with automation and digitization of all healthcare processes is paving a way for a novel, innovative and never witnessed before dimension of healthcare provision that benefits both healthcare providers and payers.Due to high acceptance and encouragement , AVISA Smart Hospitals has expanded its footprints to UAE and also working on more advanced technology like Medical Metaverse & Drone Ambulance . AVISA Smart Hospitals is the only hope for Smart Patients for better care and satisfaction. Think for a Doctor or a hospitals , always “ GO AVISA”.

