NWD Golf Targets Vietnam’s $1 Billion Milestone: Engineering the Infrastructure for Asia’s Fastest-Growing Golf Market

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Our focus on strategic sophistication ensures that Vietnam’s coastal and mountainous resorts compete at the very highest level of golfing and global luxury.” — Pierfrancesco De Simone, Golf Course Architect

DA NANG, VIETNAM, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Vietnam transitions toward its national goal of 200 courses by 2030, NWD Golf, a global authority in golf architecture and master planning, has announced a high-velocity expansion strategy to support the country’s multi-billion dollar tourism infrastructure. With golf tourism now generating over $1 billion in annual revenue—roughly 10% of Vietnam’s total tourism earnings—NWD Golf is deploying 52 years of collective expertise to lead the development of the nation’s next generation of giga-projects.Vietnam is currently recognized as the fastest-growing golf market in the world, shifting its focus toward high-end "Stay-and-Play" luxury resorts and eco-friendly coastal developments. NWD Golf’s 2026 entry into this massive expansion phase centers on three core technical pillars: mountain-resort engineering in the North, links-style coastal master planning in Central Vietnam, and tropical high-capacity layouts in the South.The Visionary Perspective NWD Golf is driven by a trio of master architects whose work spans 120 golf courses across four continents . Their combined experience provides the technical rigor required to meet Vietnam's ambitious construction timelines while adhering to the strictest environmental and USGA standards.A Symphony of Expertise"Vietnam’s leap from 80 to 200 courses is an infrastructure challenge of global proportions," says Vijit Nandrajog, Founder & Principal Architect at NWD Golf. "With 18 years of experience crafting championship courses across Asia, I see Vietnam as the ultimate canvas for 'Strategic Growth.' Our mission is to provide the master planning that turns raw acreage into high-yield, world-class sporting assets."Garrett Wasson, a member of the American Society of Golf Course Architects with experience across varied landscapes, from mountain settings to seaside courses in the USA and Asia, highlights the complexity of the terrain: "Whether we are designing for the mountainous regions near Hanoi or the dunes of Central Vietnam, functionality must meet aesthetic appeal. My 17 years of experience in the USA and Asia ensure that each project utilizes the latest technology to remain sustainable and profitable for decades to come."Pierfrancesco De Simone, with 17 years of experience in high-stakes European and African projects, emphasizes the quality of the finish: "Asia’s Best Golf Destination demands meticulous attention to detail. We aren't just building courses; we are building international landmarks. Our focus on strategic sophistication ensures that Vietnam’s coastal and mountainous resorts compete at the very highest level of global luxury."Meeting the 2026 TrendNWD Golf’s mission aligns with the Vietnamese government’s drive for elite tourism and sustainable development. As the market targets 200 courses, NWD is prioritizing:• Giga-Project Master Planning: Designing large-scale, multi-resort frameworks that integrate championship golf with five-star hospitality.• Eco-Friendly Coastal Engineering: Protecting Vietnam’s seaside biodiversity through "Nature-First" drainage and indigenous landscaping.• High-Yield "Stay-and-Play" Design: Creating layouts that maximize resort occupancy and international tourism spend.With a portfolio covering 11 countries, NWD Golf is the primary partner for Vietnamese developers looking to capitalize on the country’s status as a global golf powerhouse. By merging global wisdom with a collaborative spirit, NWD Golf ensures that every project contributes to Vietnam’s ascent as the dominant force in Asian golf.About NWD GolfNWD Golf is a premier global golf course architecture firm specializing in sustainable, world-class design and master planning. Led by architects Vijit Nandrajog, Garrett Wasson, and Pierfrancesco De Simone, the firm combines 52 years of collective experience to deliver innovative golfing experiences across four continents and 11 countries.

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