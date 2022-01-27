Submit Release
Pilot Program for Climate Change Element RFP

Department of Commerce (Commerce) seeks a consultant to provide direct assistance to communities to draft model climate change element’s guidance to add science-based resilience measures to their comprehensive plan. The pilot program will provide Commerce essential feedback in order to fine-tune draft guidance, assessment tools, and prioritization methods. Commerce intends to award one contract for no more than $80,000 to complete this work. All entities that meet the minimum qualifications are encouraged to apply.

Proposals Due: April 14, 2022 at 5:00 PM Pacific Time

Download the RFP

 

