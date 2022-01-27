Submit Release
News Search

There were 669 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,549 in the last 365 days.

Victims Identified In Dorchester County Double Homicide

Maryland State Police News Release

(CAMBRIDGE, MD) – Police have identified the two men found fatally wounded in Dorchester County.

The victims are identified as Cleon George Mullings, 36, of Oxford, Maryland and Kelvin Levert Wiggins, 42, of Cambridge, Maryland. Both were pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical personnel. Autopsies will be conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the cause and manner of death.

Shortly before midnight last night, investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit were requested to respond to a building in the 800-block of Park Lane in Cambridge to take the lead in a double homicide investigation.  Upon their arrival, the two deceased men, later identified as Mullings and Wiggins, were located inside with multiple blunt force injuries.

State Police Homicide Unit investigators, assisted by investigators from the State Police Criminal Enforcement Division continue to follow up on leads, examine forensic evidence, and conduct interviews. Investigators have interviewed dozens of people so far in the investigation.

Maryland State Police crime scene technicians processed the scene for evidence.  Items possibly used to assault the victims were recovered at the scene, but are not being identified at this time.  They will be transported to the State Police crime laboratory for forensic examinations. 

The Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office was notified.  Assistance has also been provided by the Cambridge Police Department.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have information regarding the person or persons responsible is urged to contact Maryland State Police 443-684-1216. Callers may remain anonymous. 

The investigation is continuing. 

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

Victims Identified In Dorchester County Double Homicide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.