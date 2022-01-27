Victims Identified In Dorchester County Double Homicide

January 26, 2022

(CAMBRIDGE, MD) – Police have identified the two men found fatally wounded in Dorchester County.

The victims are identified as Cleon George Mullings, 36, of Oxford, Maryland and Kelvin Levert Wiggins, 42, of Cambridge, Maryland. Both were pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical personnel. Autopsies will be conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the cause and manner of death.

Shortly before midnight last night, investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit were requested to respond to a building in the 800-block of Park Lane in Cambridge to take the lead in a double homicide investigation. Upon their arrival, the two deceased men, later identified as Mullings and Wiggins, were located inside with multiple blunt force injuries.

State Police Homicide Unit investigators, assisted by investigators from the State Police Criminal Enforcement Division continue to follow up on leads, examine forensic evidence, and conduct interviews. Investigators have interviewed dozens of people so far in the investigation.

Maryland State Police crime scene technicians processed the scene for evidence. Items possibly used to assault the victims were recovered at the scene, but are not being identified at this time. They will be transported to the State Police crime laboratory for forensic examinations.

The Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office was notified. Assistance has also been provided by the Cambridge Police Department.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have information regarding the person or persons responsible is urged to contact Maryland State Police 443-684-1216. Callers may remain anonymous.

The investigation is continuing.

###

