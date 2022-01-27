Ad Age Names Marketing Doctor as a “Best Places to Work 2022”
Second Consecutive Year of Best Place to Work Award from Ad AgeNORTHAMPTON, MA, USA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketing Doctor, a national advertising agency located in Northampton, Massachusetts, has been named a Best Place to Work, USA by Ad Age for 2022, placing at #10. Based on an annual ranking of companies that lead the pack in factors ranging from pay and benefits to corporate culture and leadership, Marketing Doctor has earned this recognition for the second consecutive year.
The agency has placed in the top 10 – in the category of companies with 200 or fewer employees in the nation. This reflects the highest overall numerical scores based on an analysis of questionnaires submitted by employers and anonymous survey responses from all of their employees.
Marketing Doctor is known for its unique dedication to positive, collaborative internal culture and data-driven media planning and buying. The agency prioritizes the professional and personal development of its staff, instituting “Hopes and Dreams” workshops to support employees in reaching their “life goals” : e.g. first-time home buying, saving for retirement, credit score education, and more. Marketing Doctor supports an office culture centered in work-life balance and shared high standards. In 2021, they offered team-wide Mental Health Days to help alleviate pandemic stress, and the Marketing Doctor office has a privacy room for employees to use. With a revenue record-setting year, Marketing Doctor’s profit-sharing model increased compensation for all employees and increased employee benefits.
Ad Age Best Places to Work 2022 honors 50 companies that did a standout job over the past year as the ad business rebounded, the talent pool tightened and the specter of COVID-19 remained omnipresent at work, at home—and at work at home. Marketing Doctor has a hybrid workplace, featuring Remote Fridays for the full team and flexibility for “Focus Time” and “Focus Days” away from the office.
Ad Age’s scoring system factors in employee responses on topics including pay and benefits and seven other core focus areas (75% of the score) and a company’s policies and practices on areas including pay and benefits, work/life balance, recruitment, training and development (25% of the score). They produced Best Places to Work 2022 in partnership with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work. The competition was open to agencies, ad tech firms, brand or corporate marketing departments or groups and in-house agencies of marketers.
Marketing Doctor, a media planning and media buying agency, is ranked in the top 2% of advertising agencies by Facebook and Google. Their team regularly surpassing other agencies’ metrics by 100 to 400%. The agency specializes in regional, state, and federal government marketing as well as work in healthcare, economic development, retail/ecommerce, and more.
President and Founder of Marketing Doctor, Janet Casey, stated, “Marketing Doctor’s inclusion as #13, and now, #10 on Ad Age’s Best Places to Work continues to be my most treasured award–teamwork drives everything we do here. At Marketing Doctor, everyone has a seat at the table because everyone on our team is a passionate, enthusiastic, and life-long learner with something to contribute. When people are treated with respect, it is easier to work together as a team because there’s a foundation of community and shared best interests. Collaboration, flexibility, and shared passion lead to limitless growth.”
By earning this award for the second year in a row, it validates the efforts and expertise of their employees and their dedication to the success of their clients that they have been delivering for the past nineteen years. Marketing Doctor utilizes a data-driven approach converging traditional, digital, and emerging media platforms to achieve greater synergy across channels, better brand visibility, cost efficiency, and higher return on investment for their clients.
“The advertising business saw a healthy comeback and ad tech firms and health care agencies thrived, making 2021 a decidedly strong year for the industry,” said Dan Peres, associate publisher and editor-in-chief, Ad Age. “The pandemic continued to impact—and permanently change—how we work, and this year’s Ad Age Best Places to Work winners created the right culture and opportunities for their teams.”
Marketing Doctor adds this accolade to their latest listing of awards including Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America for the past three years, advancing in ranking each year.
About Marketing Doctor: Marketing Doctor, Inc. is a data-driven media planning and media buying agency in Northampton, MA known for industry-leading cost efficiencies including value-adds and granular targeting. Using their clients' goals and budgets, they develop and execute omnichannel media plans that exceed expectations and achieve record-breaking results on a national scale. High profile national awards acquired by Marketing Doctor include: Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America - 2019 (#2702), 2020 (#1452), 2021 (#1063); Ad Age, Best Places to Work – 2021. President and Founder Janet Casey has recently achieved Adweek’s Women Trailblazers (awarded to 35 in the USA) 2021, and the Enterprising Women of the Year – 2021. For more information, please visit mymarketingdoctor.com.
About Ad Age
Created in 1930 to cover a burgeoning industry with objectivity, accuracy and fairness, Ad Age continues to be powered by award-winning journalism. Today, Ad Age is a global media brand focusing on curated creativity, data and analysis, people and culture, and innovation and forecasting.
From vital print editions to must-attend events and innovative platform offerings, Ad Age’s industry-leading content includes the coveted A-List & Creativity Awards, the Ad Age Next conference series and proprietary data including the Leading National Advertisers Report from the Ad Age Datacenter.
