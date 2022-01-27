Submit Release
Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority to meet Feb. 2 in Lansing

Contact: James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993 Agency: Transportation

GAYLORD, Mich. - The Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority (MSCA), tasked with overseeing building and operating a utility tunnel beneath the Straits of Mackinac, will meet to discuss a memorandum of understanding between the MSCA and Enbridge for independent quality assurance, the request for proposals for building the tunnel, and a proposed MSCA tribal consultation policy. A copy of the full agenda is available at the MSCA website.

The meeting will be available to watch live on YouTube and Livestream.

Who: MSCA members Enbridge representatives Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) support staff Interested members of the public    

When: Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Where: 1st Floor Forum Michigan Library and Historical Center 820 W. Washtenaw St. Lansing, MI 48915

Accessibility: Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-241-7462 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: www.Michigan.gov/MDOT/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html. Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

Public comment: Written public comment to the MSCA may be submitted via the MSCA Public Comment Form. Anyone attending the public meeting in person will be required to wear a mask per State of Michigan guidelines. Each person who chooses to provide public comment at the meeting venue will have up to three minutes to address the MSCA.

Background: The tunnel will house a replacement segment for the Enbridge Line 5 light oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines that currently sit on the bottom of the Straits and will accommodate other utilities to improve infrastructure connections between the peninsulas. MSCA will own the tunnel after it's built and provide independent oversight throughout its life.

