House Bill 1440 Printer's Number 2642

PENNSYLVANIA, January 26 - An Act amending the act of December 20, 1985 (P.L.457, No.112), known as the Medical Practice Act of 1985, further providing for definitions, for respiratory therapists, for perfusionist, for genetic counselor and for prosthetists, ortotists, pedorthists and orthotic fitters; providing for medical imaging professionals, radiation therapists and radiologist assistants; further providing for licenses and certificates and general qualification; repealing provisions relating to radiologic procedures and education and training required; and making related and inconsistent repeals.

