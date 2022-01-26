Submit Release
House Bill 1330 Printer's Number 2643

PENNSYLVANIA, January 26 - An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, providing for supplemental online course initiative; and establishing the Online Course Clearinghouse Restricted Account.

