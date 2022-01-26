New Children’s Book Recalls the Lives of Missouri’s 36 Female State Senators

Project Aimed at Encouraging Literacy and Inspiring Young Readers JEFFERSON CITY — Throughout the entire history of Missouri, more than 1,150 individuals have served in the Missouri Senate. Just 36 of them were women. Now, the 11 currently serving female members of the Senate – the largest contingent in state history — have produced a book recalling the lives of these women in hopes of inspiring young readers and encouraging literacy. “You Can, Too! Journey to the Missouri Senate: 36 Women Senators Share Their Stories” celebrates the inspiring contributions of female state senators and retraces each lawmaker’s path to the state’s upper legislative chamber. The book, presented by the Missouri Humanities Council and printed by Missouri Life, was released to the public during the first week of the 2022 legislative session. “The most important thing for any young person to succeed is to be able to read, and that’s what we wanted to encourage when we decided to write a book,” Sen. Jill Schupp said. “We also wanted to make an impression on young readers. Our hope is this project leaves a lasting, positive legacy for each of these trailblazing women and their stories inspire young girls to follow their passions, overcome hurdles and become their best selves.” Information about purchasing “You Can, Too!” may be obtained by contacting Sen. Schupp’s office, through any member of the Missouri Senate or at the website of Missouri Life magazine. For more information on Sen. Schupp’s legislation, visit her official Missouri Senate website at www.senate.mo.gov/schupp.