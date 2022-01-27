Best-in-Class Physician Liaison and Leadership Workshops for 2022
March Kick-Off for Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies’ Outreach Professional and Team Leader Training
In addition to the robust instruction, videos, role-playing, break-outs and interactive exercises, they love the opportunity to engage in peer-to-peer dialogue.”ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies has announced their schedule of 2022 virtual workshops that optimize the consultative sales skills of physician liaison, provider outreach and business development professionals across the U.S. Tiller-Hewitt’s signature Make-it-Matter training sessions sharpen the skills these professionals need to become trusted advisors to physicians and advanced practice providers, enabling their organizations to achieve strategic growth and measurable results.
The SIX different workshops are scheduled throughout the year to deliver best-practices based on more than 20 years of developing and implementing strategic growth solutions to improve physician engagement and retention; minimize leakage; maximize network utilization; grow market share; and grow strategic, high-margin service lines and specialties.
The workshops are led by Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, FACHE, known for her dynamic curriculum and high-energy training style. As a nationally recognized strategic growth consultant, Tammy has trained thousands of liaisons, many of whom are now in senior leadership and C-level roles in leading healthcare organizations.
The 2022 schedule includes:
FOUR 3-Day Liaison Training Workshops for physician liaison, provider outreach and business development professionals:
-March 1, 2, 3
-May 10, 11, 12
-August 23, 24, 25
-October 25, 26, 27
TWO 2-Day Liaison Team Leader Workshops for team leaders and those who aspire to be:
-March 22, 23
-November 8, 9
“Participants experience live, interactive immersion in the best-practices we implement for outreach teams across the country,” said Tammy Tiller-Hewitt FACHE, Chief Executive Officer of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies. “In addition to the robust instruction, videos, role-playing, break-outs and interactive exercises, they love the opportunity to engage in peer-to-peer dialogue - and literally swap stories and growth ideas - with others who are experiencing similar challenges in other markets.”
Participant evaluations consistently rate the workshops with perfect scores for strategic content, practical tools and techniques they can immediately implement, and the value of connecting with others.
About Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies:
Access the full range of Tiller-Hewitt’s key strategic growth programs, services and resources at tillerhewitt.com:
Strategic Growth
- Operational Strategic Growth Readiness Assessments
- Network Optimization and Care Consolidation
- Lean Process Improvement
- Service Line Development
Data Analytics and Referral Tracking Tools
- trackerPLUS PRM
- Market Intelligence
- Quick Issue Resolution and Accountability
Physician Integration and Retention
- onboardPLUS and Mentorship
- Rapid Practice Ramp-up
- Provider Family Integration
Physician Liaison
- Physician Outreach/Business Development Programs
- Training
- Program Assessments
For more than 20 years, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies has partnered with healthcare
organizations to consistently deliver strategic growth and measurable results. Tiller-Hewitt
designs and executes high-performance programs that drive strategic growth, network
optimization, and physician retention for hundreds of health systems, hospitals, population
health and provider organizations nationwide.
Tiller-Hewitt delivers rapid, measurable return on investment by working as partners with
leadership, operations and physician outreach/liaison teams to hardwire a collaborative culture.
Together we build and execute strong strategic growth programs on the Tiller-Hewitt Pillars:
Systems, Data and People.
