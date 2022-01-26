Submit Release
Governor Hogan Announces Advancement of Maryland State House Exterior and Grounds Restoration Project

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the state is taking the next steps to advance a major restoration project for the Maryland State House exterior and grounds. At today’s meeting of the Board of Public Works, the state awarded a $1.5 million construction management contract to the Christman Company, marking the initial investment of what is anticipated to be a $34 million restoration project of the nation’s oldest U.S. state capitol in continuous legislative use.

“The State House Dome is a captivating part of this grand building dating back to 1772, making the dome and the State House national treasures,” said Governor Hogan. “By moving forward with this major restoration of the State House exterior and grounds, Marylanders can be reassured that this national treasure will continue to stand strong for generations to come.”

The Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) Office of Design, Construction, and Energy is managing the design and construction of the project. In Nov. 2021, MCWB Architects was awarded a design contract with the state and was initially tasked with investigating the condition of the State House dome. The investigation phase was completed in early December and included significant paint sampling, probes of substrate conditions, material analysis, identification of historic fabric and water testing. DGS, in partnership with the Maryland Historical Trust, will define the scope of work for the restoration after consideration of the investigative team’s recommendations. 

“As the stewards of the State House and state-owned buildings, we have an abundance of appreciation for our historic state capitol,” said DGS Secretary Ellington E. Churchill. “And as the lead agency for state building construction, we know the importance of delivering a quality project for the citizens of Maryland. This project not only helps preserve over 270 years of history, but will continue to allow Marylanders and visitors to learn about the history of the country and great State of Maryland.”

While restoration of the dome is being initially prioritized in the overall scope, the project will provide a comprehensive restoration of the State House exterior building elements, including stone and brick masonry, roof, doors, windows, and integral art and embellishments. The State House grounds will also receive restorations including repair to the existing State Circle brick masonry retaining wall, grading, irrigation system, landscaping, ramps, walkways, and railings. The Old Treasury building, the oldest public building in the State of Maryland, will also be stabilized and potentially restored to prepare the structure for possible future use. 

