Street Racing Is Still An Issue In Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Street racing has become increasingly a problem on the streets of Los Angeles.

At the height of pandemic shutdowns in 2020, it became particularly bad, as fewer drivers on the road made more room for street racers.

However, although traffic is beginning to return to normal, street racing still remains an issue on California roads. It is no longer unusual or out of the ordinary to be out driving down La Cienega at 9 p.m. on a Sunday night and have several street racing vehicles drive by.

Insurify, an insurance comparison shopping website, conducted a study using their database of 1.6 million insurance applications from across the U.S., and found that California was in the top 3 states for street racing incidents.

And in data obtained from CHP (California Highway Patrol), it’s clear that street racing has been on the rise in the past few years. For Los Angeles County alone, there have been 86 street racing related-collisions since 2018.

The data shows that 2020 saw nearly a 50% increase in street racing related crashes from the year prior. It also shows that April, May, August and December of each year tend to have the highest incidence rate of street racing-involved accidents.

Additionally, The Ryan Law Group analyzed data from UC Berkeley’s TIMS (Transportation Injury Mapping System) and found that from 2018-2020, about 30% of all collisions in Los Angeles County listed unsafe speeds as the PCF (Primary Collision Factor).

Unsafe speed does not automatically imply street racing, but there are certainly street racing incidents in those numbers.

As a Personal Injury law firm, The Ryan Law Group has seen several cases of people injured in street racing-involved collisions. Due to the high speed nature of these collisions, there are often serious or even fatal injuries involved.

Sometimes, the injured were spectators of a street race or passengers in a street racing vehicle. But more often than not, the injured were unsuspecting pedestrians or another uninvolved motorist.