PRESS CONFERENCE: NCRI-US To Unveil IRGC Quds Force’s Proxy Naval Terror Structure

Iran regime's recruitment, training, and arming of foreign mercenaries to be disclosed.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 11:00 am (EST), the U.S. Representative Office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI-US) will hold a press conference to unveil detailed aspects of the proxy naval terror structure and operations run by the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC-QF).

NCRI-US will disclose the cycle of recruitment, training, weapons transfers, and logistical support of foreign mercenaries from Yemen, Iraq, Africa and elsewhere, engaged in maritime terrorist operations.

Satellite imagery and other visual details will be presented.

Since early 2021, and especially since August 2021 when Ebrahim Raisi took office as the new president, Tehran has stepped up its maritime terrorist operations by foreign mercenaries, especially the Houthis (Ansarallah) of Yemen.

Through its nationwide network, the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK) has collected and compiled the alarming details of the IRGC-QF’s proxy maritime terror structure.

Over the past two decades, the NCRI has exposed dozens of important sites and centers of Tehran’s nuclear weapons program, its ambitious missile program, and its terrorism network in the region.

DATE & TIME: Wednesday, February 2, 2022 - 11:00 am (EST)

WHERE: Washington, DC

NOTE: The press conference will be held in accordance with the CDC’s latest guidelines.

