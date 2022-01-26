PRESS CONFERENCE: NCRI-US To Unveil IRGC Quds Force’s Proxy Naval Terror Structure

Iran regime’s recruitment, training, and arming of foreign mercenaries to be disclosed. Satellite imagery and other visual details will be presented.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 11:00 am (EST), the U.S. Representative Office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI-US) will hold a press conference to unveil detailed aspects of the proxy naval terror structure and operations run by the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC-QF).

NCRI-US will disclose the cycle of recruitment, training, weapons transfers, and logistical support of foreign mercenaries from Yemen, Iraq, Africa and elsewhere, engaged in maritime terrorist operations.

Satellite imagery and other visual details will be presented.

Since early 2021, and especially since August 2021 when Ebrahim Raisi took office as the new president, Tehran has stepped up its maritime terrorist operations by foreign mercenaries, especially the Houthis (Ansarallah) of Yemen.

Through its nationwide network, the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK) has collected and compiled the alarming details of the IRGC-QF’s proxy maritime terror structure.

Over the past two decades, the NCRI has exposed dozens of important sites and centers of Tehran’s nuclear weapons program, its ambitious missile program, and its terrorism network in the region.

DATE & TIME: Wednesday, February 2, 2022 - 11:00 am (EST)

WHERE: Washington, DC

RSVP is required for this event and available for accredited journalists, the diplomatic corps, think tanks, and the U.S. Congressional offices. To RSVP and for media inquiries, please contact MEDIA@NCRIUS.org

NOTE: The press conference will be held in accordance with the CDC’s latest guidelines.

These materials are being distributed by the National Council of Resistance of Iran-U.S. Representative Office. Additional information is on file with the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.

NCRI-US
National Council of Resistance of Iran - US Rep. Office
+1 202-747-7847
email us here

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran-US Representative Office (NCRI-US) acts as the Washington office for Iran’s parliament-in-exile, the National Council of Resistance of Iran, which is dedicated to the establishment of a democratic, secular, non-nuclear republic in Iran. It will serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect Maryam Rajavi and based on her Ten Point Plan, once the theocracy is ousted. Its primary responsibility will then be to hold free and fair elections within six months after the fall of the regime. NCRI-US has been instrumental in exposing Tehran’s nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons, ballistic missile programs, and its terrorist network.

