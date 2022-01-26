Appalachia Technologies Selected as PASSHE-Approved MSSP Vendor
Appalachia Technologies named an approved Managed Security Services vendor for PASSHE, the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.MECHANICSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appalachia Technologies, a Managed IT and Cybersecurity Provider, announces it was named an approved Managed Security Services vendor for PASSHE, the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.
PASSHE issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for vendors with a wide range of skills and abilities to support the System’s efforts to improve its security posture. Applicant requirements include experience providing a number of services including assessments, remediation, and advisory services.
Approved vendors were required to show competency in the following areas:
• Virtual CISO
• Identify
• Protect
• Detect
• Respond
• Recover
• Cyber-as-a-Service
• Cyber Expertise
In a prepared statement, Chris Therit, Account Executive, said: “We are truly honored to be selected by PASSHE as the only PA-based company to provide cybersecurity services to the 14 state universities throughout our state. It is exciting to see higher education throughout PA focus their attention on cyber security as the higher education industry is one of the top targets of cyber criminals. Appalachia’s ability to work with the state universities allows us to continue building on our already strong cybersecurity offerings and help protect clients not only in our state, but across the globe. We value our partnership with PASSHE and look forward to seeing it grow in the years come.”
Appalachia’s Security Operations Center (SOC) is staffed by highly-certified cybersecurity analysts who actively work to defend organizations. Appalachia’s SOC currently leverages AlienVault USM technology to provide Unified Threat Management (SIEM) as a core part of our operations, addressing:
• Proactive Threat Detection
• Threat Response
• Compliance Requirements
Appalachia is SOC 2, Type II Audited. SOC 2 audits are based on the AICPA’s Trust Services Criteria. SOC 2 service auditor reports focus on a Service Organization’s non-financial reporting controls as they relate to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system.
To discuss your cybersecurity goals with one of our certified cybersecurity experts, contact us at info@appalachiatech.com or call 888-277-8320.
About Appalachia Technologies, LLC:
Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Appalachia was founded in 2004 and is a Best Places to Work in PA for 4 years in a row. Appalachia has been a Top 50 Fastest Growing Company in PA and has been named on the MSSP Alert Top 250 MSSPs, CRN MSP 500, and Channel Futures MSP 501 Lists. Appalachia is a SOC 2, Type II Audited company.
At Appalachia Technologies, we help businesses in our community stay ahead of the latest cybersecurity threats through a combination of technology, service, and education. We begin with a security risk assessment of the environment and then we build a cyber security roadmap to identify and prioritize improvements to your overall security posture. Our managed security services allow you to focus on your business goals and objectives, while our SOC (Security Operations Center) proactively monitors, manages and responds to security events in your environment.
For more information, visit: https://appalachiatech.com.
