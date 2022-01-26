Big Thoughts Reveals Uncensored Data: A policy-driven platform, uncensored freedom of expression & shapes public policy

Chief Revenue Officer of ThoughtWorld, Sanford Cameron

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seasoned leader and Chief Revenue Officer of ThoughtWorld, Sanford Cameron is revealing Big Thoughts with ThoughtWorld. The policy-driven platform featured on ThoughtWorld Connect focuses on a human mission to give uncensored freedom of expression and shape public policy. In the ongoing wake of censorship and misinformation of public opinion, ThoughtWorld reveals the powerful and uncensored data presented in the public square where many mainstream mediums will mislead and omit the facts.Cameron interfaces with high leveled leaders in the technological, political, and entrepreneurial spaces to name a few with this media tool. ThougthWorld Connect is the only alternative in the marketplace today; iOS and Android apps respectively will engage political consumers on many spectrums especially those serving at the highest levels of government. Sanford’s, career spans nearly 25 years of experience in market research B2B sales, featuring ThoughtWorld, in the midst of the COVID 19 pandemic. ThoughtWorld provides an innovative platform where the freedom of expression can be safe and anonymous with thoughts, seeing what others think, and add real value to the political discussion.ThoughtWorld, created during the pandemic, is standing upon the very traditions that the United States was founded upon, providing benefit to our society through a safe and anonymous platform, which ultimately will shape the hearts and minds and change public policy. Cameron, a powerful leader, with experience in SaaS platforms, text mining, categorization, and visualization technologies, exhibits a new way to communicate and fill the cultural gap that continues to split further the heated political spectrum.Cameron stated..."Big Thoughts at ThoughtWorld provides an ongoing innovative opportunity for the incoming new crop of candidates for the 2022 and 2024 political cycles where we at ThoughtWorld provide wholistic data, transparency to the public square and fills the data gap with state of the art technology enabling the political candidates to fully grasp the true length and breadth of needs for their constituency."ABOUT:ThoughtWorld:The creators of ThoughtWorld (thoughtworld.com), designed an innovative online space where people can safely and anonymously share their thoughts, see what others think, and add real value to the public conversation. ThoughtWorld Founder and CEO Robert Ming created this breathtaking tool as a way to cut through the clutter found on most social media platforms. The goal is to encourage honest engagement and collaboration.Sanford Cameron's career spans nearly 25 years of experience in market research B2B sales, marketing, strategy, product innovation, and leadership positions. His career includes building successful B2B sales organizations at companies such as YouGov, Decision Resources Group (Manhattan Research), GlobalData, and Abt Bio-Pharma Solution.Sanford is a seasoned leader with Saas platforms, text mining, categorization, and visualization technologies. He has served in executive-level and leadership positions at several start-up ventures as well as privately held and publicly traded companies.In the past two years and during the pandemic, Sanford has worked with seasoned sales professionals to integrate a new generation into the digital world. Sanford brings both passion and process to every organization in his portfolio.Sanford talks about #bigdata, #socialmedia, #thoughtfulness, #alternativedata, #bigmedia, #agegap, #culture, and #freedomofspeech. He works to coach and nurture the new generation of sales.

