New York Festivals 2022 AME Awards Adds Six Prominent Global Execs to the AME Advisory Council
AME’s Advisory Council is represented by leaders from 5 continents, they ensure AME’s stature as a global competition that showcases results-driven campaigns.
We’re grateful that these prominent leaders are sharing their strategic expertise with AME. Their reputation provides AME with support in its mission to champion ground-breaking results-driven work”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Festivals® AME Awards® announced the addition of six high-level advisors to the AME Awards Advisory Council.
“We’re extremely grateful that these prominent leaders are sharing their strategic expertise and global view with the AME Awards,” said Gayle Mandel, Executive Director, AME Awards. “Their reputation as advocates for effectiveness will provide AME with continued support in its mission to champion ground-breaking results-driven work,” said Gayle Seminara Mandel, Executive Director, New York Festivals AME Awards.
“The greatest marketing campaigns have at their core, creative work that achieved results and the AME Awards are designed to identify and celebrate them. This focus is what makes them meaningful and valuable,” said Khaled AlShehhi, Executive Director of New Media and Visual Production, UAE Government Media Office, UAE.
2022 AME Advisory Council New Members:
• Khaled AlShehhi, Executive Director of New Media and Visual
Production, UAE Government Media Office, UAE
• Vida Cornelious, VP, Creative, New York Times Advertising, USA
• Rory Gallery, Chief Strategy Officer, Special Group, New Zealand
• Dom Hickey, Head of Planning, DDB Sydney, Australia
• Janis Middleton, EVP, Executive Director of Multicultural and
Inclusion Strategy, Guided by Good, USA
• Aki Spicer, Chief Marketing Officer, Leo Burnett Chicago, USA
AME’s Advisory Council is comprised of 22 global executives who provide the competition with ongoing knowledge of emerging trends and critical industry insights.
“I am honored to join AME Awards for Advertising & Marketing Effectiveness Advisory Council. My goal as a member of the council is to honor creative and effective work through the lens of inclusivity. Diverse casting is one piece to achieve effective work, but cultural insights and inclusion are the core," said Janis Middleton, EVP, Executive Director of Multicultural and Inclusion Strategy, Guided by Good, USA.
“Creativity is a brands biggest superpower, but it needs to be tethered to a commercial outcome to earn its keep. Creativity and effectiveness should be seen as one and the same. Great work needs to deliver a sustainable impact over time, and this means using creativity to find a role in culture, not simply reflect it back,” said Dom Hickey, Head of Planning, DDB Sydney. “Awards like the AME matter because they set a benchmark to celebrate brilliant work at the intersection of creativity and effectiveness.”
“I am thrilled to join the AME advisory council. Having judged last year’s awards, it was incredible to be able to read about the best and most effective campaigns from around the globe. I am looking forward to helping to shape one of my favourite award shows,” said Rory Gallery, Chief Strategy Officer, Special Group New Zealand.
“Having been involved as a participant and a regional jury member, it’s a great honor and privilege to now have been asked to join the AME Advisory Council. I look forward to working with other industry leaders from around the world to provide guidance and perspective and contributing to the Awards’ continued success is the ultimate benchmark for advertising and marketing effectiveness,” said Khaled AlShehhi.
“In this constantly evolving industry it’s a triumph to have these award-wining innovators guiding AME towards next-level growth,” said Seminara Mandel.
AME’s Advisory Council is represented by both agency, brand, organizational, and educational leaders from 5 continents. Together the Advisory Council members ensure AME’s stature within the global community as a competition that showcases the most creative and measurable effective campaigns emanating from around the globe.
The results of the Grand Jury sessions are parsed in the annual AME Report, that honors and provides rankings for agencies and brands from 30 countries.
The deadline to enter the 2022 AME Awards competition is May 20th, 2022. Competition details and additional information can be found on the AME website: https://www.ameawards.com/. To enter visit https://www.ameawards.com/.
About the AME Awards® for Advertising & Marketing Effectiveness™: Founded in 1994, the AME Awards honors international work that demonstrates ground-breaking solutions to challenging marketing problems. To earn a coveted AME® Award, an entry must exhibit specific marketing goals and objectives accomplished through creative execution and strategic planning. Entries are judged by an international panel of top interactive and multidisciplinary marketers, media planners, strategy directors, social media experts, and creative directors.
